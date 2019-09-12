The Elks Lodge #1524 hosted a fundraiser dinner for the 2019 Brotherhood Ride. This year’s ride is dedicated to 19 Florida Fallen Heroes who died in the line of duty in 2018 while protecting our communities. The team honors them by cycling through the state of Florida for seven days.

The riders include firefighters, emergency responders, law enforcement and others. The cyclists will pedal more than 600 miles in total, averaging 80-100 miles a day. This year’s ride begins on Oct. 20 in Titusville, traveling as far north as Jacksonville, then returns south through the center of the state, winding up on Oct. 26 in Fort Myers.

