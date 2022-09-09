Englewood Water District Administrator Ray Burroughs with a black olive tree and plaque that will commemorate the service of Supervisor Steve Samuels who died last month. The District is taking applications from those who would like to fulfill Samuels' term which ends November 2024.
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District hopes to find more applicants to finish out the term of District 1 Supervisor Steve Samuels.
Samuels, who died last month, first served as an elected supervisor in 2004. The supervisors now intend to name someone to serve the remainder of Samuels' term, which expires in November 2024.
The EWD has two applicants for the position: Lani Gaver, a retired district employee who still wants to serve, and Thomas Sheridan O’Keefe, an Englewood resident who approached the EWD five months ago and viewed it as a way he might serve the community.
Gaver and O'Keefe introduced themselves to the supervisors at its meeting Thursday. However, Supervisor Taylor Meals suggested the larger Englewood community might be unaware that the position was open.
The board agreed to postpone any decision until they see if other applicants are interested. Supervisors intend to make the selection at a Nov. 3 board meeting.
A basic qualification is that the applicant live within the designated Seat 1 area, which is primarily Grove City and from South McCall Road along Placida Road south to Buck Creek. The election district maps can be found online at englewoodwater.com.
Supervisors receive a monthly stipend of $400 and benefit contributions to the Florida Retirement System.
Applicants have until Oct. 27 to be considered for the position.
Resumes may be hand delivered or mailed to the EWD office at 201 Selma Ave., Englewood FL 34223, or emailed to Teresa Herzog, executive assistant and board secretary, at therzog@ewdfl.com.
For more information, call Herzog at 941-460-1003.
