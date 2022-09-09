ESewdhunt090922.jpg

Englewood Water District Administrator Ray Burroughs with a black olive tree and plaque that will commemorate the service of Supervisor Steve Samuels who died last month. The District is taking applications from those who would like to fulfill Samuels' term which ends November 2024.

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District hopes to find more applicants to finish out the term of District 1 Supervisor Steve Samuels.

Samuels, who died last month, first served as an elected supervisor in 2004. The supervisors now intend to name someone to serve the remainder of Samuels' term, which expires in November 2024.

Steve Samuels

Steve Samuels


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
1
0
0
0

Load comments