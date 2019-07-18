By JIMMY PETERS
Arcadian Hometown Editor
It is already hot by the time I get to the True Miracle Church of The Living God.
But the morning heat isn’t slowing adults hooking up a speaker system, putting up a tent in the large lot next to the church in Arcadia. The kids talk and play, just being kids. It’s festive and everyone is happy. I hear someone from behind holler “are you Jimmy?”
“Yes, I am,” I replied, “are you Donathan?”
“Yes, I am!” came a husky, welcoming voice from the kitchen door, “and you’re in the right place.”
I knew then this was going to be a good morning.
The True Miracle Church of the Living God was founded by Christine Kirkland and co-founded by the present pastor, Dolly Cook. It’s a small community church of about 60-70 members, but there’s nothing small about the faith of the people under its roof. They have a food ministry, evangelism and a prayer ministry for those too ill to attend church services. They have a “Training Ministry” for older teens, some fatherless. But in this case the men in the church teach them how to respect others. They learn how to dress in public, how to be ladies and gentlemen. Guys are taught how to show respect towards women, and that it’s a good thing to open the door for your mother. It’s the little gestures that mean a lot, kids here learn.
Donathan Cook is pastor Dolly’s son. It’s his goal to bring our community closer together through the children; blacks, whites and Hispanics, evangelicals, Baptists, Catholics, Jews and Muslims.
“It doesn’t matter your color, your religious belief, we are all God’s children and we need to get to know one other, only then can we learn to respect each other and ourselves,” Donathan said. He continued, “And we have to start with the kids, they are the future.”
This is what African American Youth Day was all about, and why I am here on this warm morning.
Thirty some young people have gathered from churches in Arcadia, Wachula, Nocatee and Punta Gorda. The Rev. George Cooks from First Macedonia M.B. Church in Punta Gorda performs as the master of ceremonies. First-responders from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Arcadia Police Department and DeSoto County Fire-Rescue have been invited to meet the kids and show them cop and fire equipment. Picture 30 kids responding when asked if they wanted to blow the horn on the firetruck. It was like an explosion, as you saw 60 arms, 300 fingers flying in the air, then the thunder of 60 little feet running toward that big red truck.
Representatives from each department spoke to kids about safety procedures in an emergency. The children asked questions and received goodie bags. But most important, some of them may never have talked to a firefighter or a policeman/woman. They saw that our first-responders are good people, here to help when needed, not like the impression they sometimes get on television.
Donathan Cook commented: “The moment that impressed me the most was when (DeSoto) Sheriff Potter prayed with these kids. They came up to me later and said ‘he prayed with us, I thought all he did was arrest people,’ and that gave 30 kids a completely different image of our sheriff’s department.
“It really made my day to see how all the first-responders supported this program.”
All in all it was a miracle morning.
African American Youth Day is a local program started by Donathan Cook. His mission is to unite young people; therefore uniting our community. From what I saw, they are off to a great start. I felt that Mr. Cook and I may have some common goals, so there may be more to write about in the future. You never know.
True Miracle Church of The Living God is at 313 W. Pine St., Arcadia. You can email Donathan Cook at truemiraclechurch@gmail.com.
