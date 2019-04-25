You hear them well before you see them. Which is driving some homeowners bonkers in the Peace River Shores subdivision in a far corner of DeSoto County.
Commercial airboat traffic along Peace River near Lake Suzy and the deep thunder they bring is prompting a few of those neighbors to ask DeSoto County for help, circulating petitions and inviting their commissioner to witness what they feel is too much noise as the powerful boats zoom by their riverfront homes with loads of happy passengers.
Commercial airboat operators counter that they’re regulated by Florida and that they follow those noise and safety rules closely.
“By outfitting our vessels with the latest in muffler and prop technology, as well as engines that are emissionized to California standards,” said Zac Varner, operator of Peace River Charters, a commercial airboat service operating from the Nav-A-Gator Marina near Peace River Shores, “we are always striving to maintain our position as a leader in our industry and reduce our footprint on the environment.”
While airboats are part of Florida’s culture, Peace River Charters at the Nav-A-Gator is relatively new. Bob Ray in Peace River Shores noticed an immediate uptick in noise as the powerful airboats moved passengers onto the waterway, circled on its tour and returned along a stretch that passed his and other homes lining the river.
Boat captains, Ray said in a letter that he wished to run in the Arcadian, “violated no-wake zones and caused near misses with other watercraft. The noise has become loud and abusive to the residents of the area, both wildlife and humans.”
Ray and others ask DeSoto County or Florida wildlife officers to intervene.
Airboat operators “have the right to be on the river,” said Gene Utke, a Peace River Shores homeowner, “but we have the right to have good neighbors. There’s a romance to the river, but that can get abused.”
Buddy Mansfield is the DeSoto commissioner representing that district. He had visited Peace River Shores to gauge noise concerns, he said Tuesday. A generational Floridian who embraces the airboat culture, he’s in a tough place, he said.
“Muffler requirements is the deal,” he said of state rules to regulate airboat sound, “and they (Peace River Charters) followed the state guidelines. Hey, I hear that (airboats) at my house. How can you get used to it?”
Observing commercial skippers run their airboats from the Nav-A-Gator, most on the home stretch past Peace River Shores throttle down, the passengers detoxing from the thrill ride they’ve paid about $45 to experience. Even the neighbors understand that airboats aren’t much more than roller-coaster rides, what customers want, zooming about in a 700 or so horsepower watersled.
What both sides concede, however, is there’s middle ground. Neighbors wonder if airboat skippers couldn’t idle in and out of the marina, and Varner insists that he will meet with them “so that we may find a mutual resolution that benefits all parties involved.”
