Arc DeSoto excels at bocce, blue-ribbon day

Arc DeSoto kicked off its Special Olympics season by participating in two bocce ball competitions. County Games were held March 21 at the Cross Creek RV Resort in DeSoto County. Twelve Arc DeSoto athletes competed. Each participant bowled two games and ribbon placement was based on combined scores.
Earning blue ribbons were Dennis Carter, Casey Collins, Roy Engels, Saul Garcia, Kim Holder, Jerome Raynor, Carl Schudel, Frank Selkowitz and Jeffrey Tomlinson. Red ribbons were awarded to Vannessa Byrd, Joey Danao and Jonathan Franco.
Special thanks to Cross Creek RV Resort for the use of their facility for practice sessions and for hosting the event. Without their assistance, the bocce program would not be possible. Thanks also to Domino’s Pizza for providing lunch for the athletes and staff.
The Area 9 Bocce Tournament took place in Cape Coral on March 23. DeSoto competed against athletes from Collier, Charlotte, Lee, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Participants were divided into divisions. DeSoto placed either first or second in every division in which they competed. Winning blue ribbons were Dennis Carter, Casey Collins, Saul Garcia and Jerome Raynor.
Red ribbons went to Vannessa Byrd, Jonathan Franco, Kim Holder, Carl Schudel, Frank Selkowitz and Jeffery Tomlinson.
Winners of blue ribbons at the Area 9 Tournament are eligible to advance to the state tournament this summer.
Coaches for the Arc bocce team are Ken Clark and Nancy Erickson. Volunteer assistants were Joyce Collins, Lucinda Tomlinson and Anita Selkowitz.
Arc is now practicing golf and swimming skills in preparation for upcoming competitions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.