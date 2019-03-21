Latest News
- Be on the Luke out, fun puns, Sharon his stuff, Luke Wilson, 03/21/19
- Meet April Debrow: Arcadia writer's story of abuse, recovery
- Letters to the editor, 03/21/19
- Fine's proposed law, attack on free press
- How to bring your “A” game to the office (Grammar Guy), 03/21/19
- Afraid to self-drive? You're not alone, AAA, 03/21/19
- Here for the homeless
- Prophecy, dreams and visions—does God have a voice?, Judith Doctor, 03/21/19
- Police beat
- Go Dogs! Showing the department's community spirit
- Throwback: Johnson fits in well at Miami, 03/21/19
- 2 DeSoto players make Charlotte Sun All Area teams
- Mosaic rezoning in DeSoto possible in 2023?
- Church helps fund adoption, fees up to $40,000
- Bulldogs gain experience at JV Wars
- DeSoto agriculture briefs, 03/14/19
- Alday sentenced for resisting, battery on cop
- Man charged with felony battery against dad
- Lewis sent to prison for multiple burglaries, thefts
- Meet Michael Durant: "Black Hawk Down" pilot, mom's in Arcadia
- Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, Casey Williams/rockinhorseshoedesigns.com, photo gallery, 03/14/19
- Arcadia Rodeo Parade (03/09/19), Priscilla McDaniel, photo gallery
- Caught in the meddle (Grammar Guy), 03/14/19
- Brace yourself: Gas ready to jump ... again, 03/14/19
- Meet Richard Berry: Homeless advocate, visits Arcadia Monday
- DeSoto business briefs, 03/14/19
- DeSoto Students of the Month, 03/14/19
- RV having fun?, 03/14/19
- Music to everyone's ears, 03/14/19
- L&E Club's 'Florida Cracker BBQ'
- DeSoto obituaries, 03/14/19, Roan, Beaudoin, Dickens, Robinson
- Grady, In Memoriam, 03/14/19
- Comet tales: 'Secrets of the universe reveal themselves'
- DeSoto sheriff releases 2018 report, 03/14/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 03/14/19
- Zepeda's strong game but missed chances in 10-2 loss
- Steele untouchable in no-hitter over Mustangs
- Pioneer Day and BBQ, 15th annual festival is Saturday
- Feel incapable? Join the club!
- Arcadia Woman's Club: March meeting minutes, 03/14/19
- ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on an Alligators and Orchids kayak tour
- Be aware: Wolves in sheep’s clothing, Judith Doctor, 03/14/19
- Bulldogs feast on Tigers, 19-4
- Bulldog lifters set records, Lemon Bay tomorrow
- Looking for family fun, Pioneer Day is just for you, Luke Wilson. 03/14/19
- Tiny Changes: Sleep long and buddy up!, Marilyn McConnell, 03/14/19
- Black and blue & red all over, editorial, 03/14/19
- Rodeo and parade round-up, photo gallery, Priscilla McDaniel, Ernest J. Hewett, 03/14/19
- Canoe Outpost-Peace River, 50 years downstream
- Trek to Deep Hole: Visit a sinkhole full of alligators, 03/14/19
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.