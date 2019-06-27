By JIMMY PETERS
Arcadian Hometown Editor
We all pass the Arcadia Moose Lodge on our way to Sarasota or Port Charlotte on State Road 72, or Bradenton on State Road 70. The familiar building on West Oak is on the left just before crossing the railroad tracks. Can’t miss it, there is a beautiful mural of a moose and the American flag on the front of the building.
But it’s what’s inside that matters. The mission of the Loyal Order of The Moose is three pronged: to serve children through Mooseheart Child City and School, to serve seniors at the Moosehaven retirement community, and to serve the needs of our local community.
Local members will raise tens of thousands of dollars to support these and many other causes.
Mooseheart Child City and School is a residential childcare facility located on a 1,000-acre campus. It is home and school for children and teens in need, from infancy through high school. They have recently been able to offer college help to those graduating high school. These children have lost one or both parents, others are living in an unhealthy environment. The men and women of the Moose fraternity from all over the world provide the resources necessary to care for these children.
Moosehaven serves members of the Loyal Order of Moose, but non-members may still purchase a condo, if they wish. It has been in Orange Park near Jacksonville since 1922, offering independent/enhanced living, and skilled nursing care. They even have a specialized center for Alzheimer’s patients which includes adult daycare and residential programs.
I recently talked to Jack Welch, governor, and Carl Gause, administrator of Arcadia’s Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1327. The women of the lodge later formed Chapter 1597. I learned that the first Moose Lodge opened in Arcadia in 1915, and this current Lodge opened in 1978.
In addition to giving me the general information about missions of the Moose, I learned Arcadia Moose members donate a lot of time and money to a number of local organizations. They support sports program at DeSoto Middle School, for example. Our Moose Lodge sponsors the incoming junior class at DeSoto High School.
“We help them raise funds for different projects; for instance we helped them put a float in the July 4th parade. We also sponsor a BBQ dinner for them as a fundraiser,” Jack Welch said.
“In addition to that,” Carl Gause added, “we do a BBQ dinner twice a year for the local FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter, we cook and the kids package and deliver the dinners, these kids really work.”
Carl continued, “We help with the Special Olympics and we do fundraisers for the V.A. (U.S. Veterans Affairs Administration). Last year we donated over $4,100 that we collected from our golf tournament to help the V.A.”
I also learned that on first Wednesdays members serve free tacos and wings to all first-responders in Arcadia. They also sponsor the 4th of July parade in downtown Arcadia. Moose Riders, a motorcycle activity group, furnish Thanksgiving meals and Christmas presents to families in need. Even if they hear of individuals in our community that may be having a hard time, our local Moose Lodge is there to help, however they can. Jack added, “Our members are very generous when it comes to participating in our fund-raisers, they’re always there when needed.”
It’s nice to hear about an organization dedicated to helping others. It only reinforces what I’ve found to be the generous attitude of our community. The local Moose Lodge has between 900 and 1,000 members, depending on the season. They serve food on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, and I hear they cook the best Moose (beef) burger in three counties — Moose burger meals are another fundraiser put on by the women’s chapter.
Participation games and great conversation with friends top off an evening of fun. Plus those Moose burgers are reason enough to join Moose Lodge 1327. Contact Carl Gause with questions. 863-494-4882
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.