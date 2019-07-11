By CRAIG GARRETT
Arcadian Editor
DeSoto County celebrated the country’s 243rd birthday with a downtown July 4 parade. There were backyard and social club afterparties, fireworks at the Turner Center and lots of spirited fun on a warm Thursday in Florida’s heartland. You couldn’t wish for any better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.