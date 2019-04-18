Can you imagine anyone saying let’s go to the hospital for lunch. Say what, would be my reply.
But would I ever be missing out on a treat if they had meant DeSoto Memorial Hospital’s Cafe.
Brett Emanuel is the director of Nutrition Services at DeSoto Memorial. He explained that patient menus at DMH are nutritionally complete and well balanced. The average stay in the hospital is three days, therefore menu items are rotated so that patients have variety. And, of course, meals for patients on a special diet prescribed by their doctors meet specific needs. The hospital typically serves 20 to 30 patients a day. Plus, they also serve the patients in the Life Improvement Program, I.V., therapy patients and those in cardiac rehab.
The Cafe menu is a bit different. It is served to the hospital staff and visitors ... and the public is always welcome. There are three choices from the hot bar, in addition to a soup and salad combination. Brett explained: “Also, several times a month we have a theme day. We have a large smoker so we can serve Antron’s smoked pork ribs or brisket prepared by Antron Felton, our director of Environmental Services. The salad bar is prepared fresh daily, and features one of the best chipotle salads I’ve ever seen. Then—and it only happens twice a month, taking 26 years to perfect, and cooked to perfection by Sylvia Blandin—it’s Sylvia’s Famous Fried Chicken Day at DeSoto Memorial Hospital. We are proud to be highlighting the special talents of the team members we have on staff.”
On my visit, the grill special was beer brats smothered in peppers and onions and served on a pretzel bun. Brett continued, “The thing that makes us successful is the passion that our team members have for the job they do.”
There are no hormones or antibiotics in the food at DMH, plus it’s free-range chicken, the beef is black Angus, and the seafood is from aqua farms. Brett added, “We have seafood every Friday, either fresh Atlantic salmon, sea bass, mahi mahi, or grouper. All of our produce is fresh and considered local, that is it’s sourced from a 100-mile radius of Arcadia.”
Valerie Eberlin is a registered and licensed dietitian and the hospital’s Clinical Nutrition manager. She receives prescriptions from doctors putting their patients on a special diet, and it’s her job to modify each meal according to the doctor’s orders. “We even modify meals according to religious, cultural, and ethnic beliefs,” she added.
Valerie also does one-on-one, outpatient diet education sessions, and inpatient nutrition education prescribed by a doctor.
I couldn’t leave without trying Sylvia’s Famous Chicken. It was gooood. Plus, I had some of the best collard greens and mac and cheese I have ever eaten—really, all for $6.50. You can say without hesitation … Jimmy sent you. Call 863-993-7766 to get the menu for the day.
