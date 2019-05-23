Monday is Memorial Day, a federal holiday when Americans honor those soldiers, sailors and airmen dying in the line of duty. It started with the Civil War. What became Memorial Day turned into an official holiday in 1971.
But Monday also is the last time Judy Kirkpatrick hosts an event in Arcadia going back decades. The British Memorial Service at Oak Ridge Cemetery is a graveside tribute to the pilots buried there. Twenty-three Royal Air Force cadets died in central Florida during the second war. Some were killed in flight training in Arcadia, some in auto mishaps and other causes, all buried at Oak Ridge. Their remains are in a little parcel about half way back and kept tidy with a stipend from the British War Graves Commission. This happens around the world where United Kingdom military are buried.
The Rotary Club of Arcadia for more than 60 years has honored the lost British pilots, staging a solemn ceremony of prayers, song and music, flowers and flags and a mournful bagpiper in the warm morning sun. Family, surviving pilots and descendants of those involved visited over the decades. Diplomats, military officers, local officials—a man surprised later in life that one pilot killed training was his father—each offered words since the 1950s, when the British Memorial Service began. Kirkpatrick has co-chaired/chaired a Rotary committee to host the program for nearly 20 years, around the time courts ordered the Rotary to allow women members. She hands the volunteer job to Arcadia lawyer Paul Seusy next Memorial Day, a ceremoney with “lots of gravitas to it,” Seusy said.
Like anything, the British Memorial Service has changed, Kirkptarick said, and if only due to math: Most everyone linked to WWII is gone or less willing, and legacies will fade like memories. The 10 a.m. event on Monday is timed so that locals may head over to the DeSoto County Courthouse for an 11 a.m. Memorial Day service.
“It’s time,” Kirkpatrick said of stepping aside from her role, “for some new blood,” adding that some years are more hectic than others. “But it all works out, somehow … at the end.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.