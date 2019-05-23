A cough could change things for some DeSoto County families.
Two women have formed the Bulldog Strong Foundation, which started when the family of a DeSoto Middle Schooler had its life nearly wrecked by a rare cancer. The son, a DeSoto seventh-grader, began coughing in November, doctors diagnosing as the byproduct of a rare chest tumor. Within a short period, the 13-year-old boy was in Tampa for cancer screening, which drew his mother bedside. Fighting for the boy’s life seesawed over three months, causing fistfuls of trouble over finances and possibly losing a child, among other things no one wants to imagine.
But the story mostly ends well: the boy would recover, Gainesville doctors in February extracting the disease that had its tentacles on his heart. Blessed with their child, the family was yoked to huge costs, however, travel, phones and the stuff to keep us running bankrupted them, the mother losing a job because so much time was needed comforting and assuring her son, said Cassandra Dobbins, one of the pair forming the Bulldog Strong Foundation to help such families in crisis. Dobbins is a speech pathologist for DeSoto schools, and her partner in the project, Kimberly Alexander, is a staffing specialist at DeSoto Middle School. Both watched as the boy’s family disintegrated. They also spent money ferrying the family between Arcadia, Tampa and Gainesville, Dobbins said.
What the two women learned changed them, Alexander said. The first lesson is that people are good: DeSoto Middle school staff and families gave gift baskets, hygiene items and food vouchers, things to help the boy and his family. They also discovered that crisis firms you up: when doctors at one hospital told the family to settle for chemotherapy and to accept the idea of dying, another had the boy sedated, specialists in child medicine removing the five-pound tumor.
They also learned that a safety net in such times is missing. So they huddled, conjured the Bulldog Strong Foundation. The idea is to hold benefits, accept donations, any tool for collecting cash and in-kind vouchers for select families with an enrolled child in DeSoto schools. They also want volunteers and funding projects. The first big event is July 20 in Sebring, a fishing tournament. Other ideas percolate as the project unfolds, said Dobbins.
“In the past, (help) was all reactionary,” she said. “If funds are there, that relieves some of the burden.”
Hurricanes and such, Alexander noted, would not pass the help-screening process. “That would be everybody,” she said.
Fishing details at 863-245-5193, Facebook/BulldogStrongFoundation.
