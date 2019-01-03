Listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, the Arcadia Historic District serves as an attraction for local and long-distance visitors patronizing the city’s shops, restaurants, and lodgings. Thus, the District serves as an “economic engine” for the city. A map of the District is available on the city’s website: www.arcadia-fl.gov
To help the city, the Arcadia Historic Preservation Commission meets once a month to approve changes—such as new paint or windows—that will affect the historic character of the structure.
At the December meeting, Arcadia Code Enforcement Officer Carl McQuay explained that on Sept. 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma had damaged the porte cochere or old-fashioned carport attached to the west side of the residence at 422 E. Magnolia. The city required the owner to repair or remove the hazard, and the owner removed the structure.
After some research, the Commission determined that the carport was probably built about the time the house was constructed, certainly more than 50 years ago, which is the length of time needed to classify an addition as “historic.” As such, it is an important historic characteristic of the house built for Accum Parker in 1914, so the commission voted to draft a letter encouraging the current owner to replace the porte cochere.
Other changes in the Arcadia Historic District include a sign for a new business, repairs, replacement parts, and new paint.
• Batter Up Bakery, 12 N. DeSoto, is one of the businesses occupying the first floor of the J.L. Jones building, constructed in 1926 for Jones’ business—the DeSoto Abstract Company. The sign will be placed above the awning and below the second-story windows.
• The Commission approved new skirting and new paint for the shutters and front door for the ca. 1921 home at 126 S. Hernando Ave. To maintain the historic character of the residence, the Commission requested that the front door be replaced with one similar to the original.
• Victory Baptist Church is the current owner of the historic St. Paul’s Catholic Church, built in 1914 at 309 N. Monroe. The sanctuary will be restored to its original white paint.
• Hurricane Irma damaged the home built by A. B. Williford in 1914 at 423 E. Oak St. The Commission approved the completed repair of the front porch that included natural wooden posts and balustrade instead of the historic painted and shingled supports.
• Following the Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 30, 1905, fire that destroyed downtown Arcadia, Fred S. Gore rebuilt the structure at 132-134 W. Oak St., using concrete blocks designed to look like quarried stone known as “rusticated block” or “patent stone.” Raineri Construction will repair the building to include the second-floor rear, back and side doors, and first-floor stucco. The entire building will be pressure-washed and repainted.
• The Commission approved a new metal roof, already partially completed, for the residence at 604 W. Oak Street, built in 1955.
• A partial demolition and new metal roof were approved for the ca. 1909 structure at 134 N. Polk Ave. It is the first step in the rehabilitation of this residence.
• New windows for the home at 423 N. Polk Ave. were approved, as long as they will fit the existing openings, plus screen for the front porch, and “cool seal” for the roof to match the current roof color.
• Repair of wood around the windows and construction of an overhang at 423 W. Whidden St. had already been completed before it was presented to the Commission. The home may have originally been a carriage house or garage for the ca. 1909 residence at 224 W. Walnut St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.