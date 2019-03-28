Arcadian photographer Priscilla McDaniel writes an occasional column about adventures with her grandson Chris. This is part 2.^p
Almost back to the car at Highlands Hammock State Park, Chris stopped and pointed. And once again ... I looked all over the place. What, Chris, where is it and what is it? Right there, Nana ... a dragonfly. Chris, you’ve never seen a dragonfly? Nope, the kid had never seen a dragonfly. I need to get him out of the house more! So we left the Hammock with Chris feeling pretty good about what we had seen that afternoon. A scrub jay, a ‘Terminator’ bug, a ‘gator, a dragonfly, a turtle and dandelion-like flowers. He was alseep in the car before we even left the Hammock.
The next day I took Chris to the Hardee County Wildlife Refuge in Zolfo Springs. He seemed perfectly happy outside and playing with the cats—he just has to pet everything. I talked him into putting the cats down and going into the refuge. He was immediately excited to see the emu and then we noticed that three of them were acting weird and the feathers in their necks seemed to be getting fluffy, legs flaring, and running around each other making all kinds of weird sounds. So I’m thinking this must be some kind of mating ritual. Got home and Googled it and, by golly, that was what it was. I think it was a failed attempt, though ... was kinda happy about that. So at the refuge we saw the emu, otters, owls, raccoons, coyotes, green herons, turtles, black bear, tortoises, bobcats, deer and ‘gators. We had to go around twice, Chris wanted to make sure he saw everything, and yes we did! Nana and Chris had a fun day and were looking forward to going to Myakka River State Park the next day.
We got up early to get a head start to the day and were at the Sarasota park when it opened. The little guy actually enjoyed the ride to the park. I love it. I made sure whenever I saw a hawk or a caracara, I pointed it out. We actually saw two eagles sitting on fence posts. If Chris wasn’t with me, I would have turned that car around and gotten a photo of that, but I thought to myself, another day.
Immediately upon entering Myakka, I pulled into the first parking area and walked him across the street to see the ‘gator on the shore. He got his picture and was happy. Chris had to get a picture of the wild iris blooming in the park and off we went to the main parking area with the restaurant, gift shop and boat ride. We walked down to the weir. Chris was excited to get photos of the roseate spoonbills and great blue heron and then we came upon another ‘gator on the shore. I had Chris stuck to my side; he got his picture and we moved on.
A black caterpillar was next up—Chris wanted to move it off the walking path so no one would crush it. Nana would not let him touch it. Go find a twig, Chris, and push it into the grass ... but do not^p touch it. Well, the caterpillar walked onto the twig. Chris was all smiles, showing the creature to every person in the area. Then he put the twig in the grass, so proud of himself for saving the caterpillar’s life.
We wanted to go to the gift shop, but the place was packed. On the way out I spotted a turkey trying to sweet talk a young hen, but she ignored him and went on her way. He was persistent and keep strutting his stuff. There must have been 30 cars on the side of the road, its occupants getting pictures. Chris thought that was pretty cool the way a turkey’s feathers fold down and fluff back up again. Even at Nana’s age, nature still amazes me.
The next day we went to the mall to buy Chris’s baby sister a 1-year-old’s party dress and shoes. That’s when Chris went home with his dad ... and I went to bed. Life is good!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.