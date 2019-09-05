By CAROL MAHLER
Arcadian History Editor
Hurricane Dorian has been compared to the Great Labor Day Hurricane of 1935, in more ways than its arrival date. That storm was “the most violent in the history of Florida and the United States and the Atlantic basin,” according to Florida Hurricanes and Tropical Storms by John M. Williams and Iver W. Duedall, which was published in 1997.
In Florida’s Hurricane History (1998), Jay Barnes writes that in 1935 “Gusts were in the range of 150-200 mph ... Some estimates suggest that winds could have approached 250 mph.” The barometric reading of 26.35 inches “set a new record as the lowest pressure ever registered in the Western hemisphere” until Hurricane Gilbert in 1988.
Only 40 miles wide, the 1935 hurricane crossed Long Key and Lower Matecumbe Key, traveled long the Gulf coast, slammed into Cedar Key and rumbled through northern Florida and into Georgia.
What happened in Arcadia?
The front page of the Sept. 5, 1935, Arcadian, announced, “Storm Sweeps Some Sections of This State: Several Hundred People are Reported Killed: Worst Damage Along Lower Coast Between Miami and Key West: Much Injury to Fruit.” More than half of those killed were World War I veterans working on the new Overseas Highway to Key West, a Federal Emergency Relief Act (FERA) project. It was part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal—“a series of programs, public work projects, financial reforms and regulations” in response to the Great Depression.
Operating three work camps for the veterans on Lower and Upper Matecumbe Keys, FERA did not order an evacuation ... until it was too late. The storm surge hurled the Florida East Coast Railroad train from its tracks on Islamorada. The Sept. 19 Arcadian reported, “FEC Overseas Railroad May Be Abandoned: Storm Damage Estimated at Over $2,000,000.” The plan to use the railroad right-of-way for the highway was eventually adopted. It opened in 1938.
In 1935, FERA became the Works Progress Administration (WPA) that had projects in DeSoto County. In fact, the Arcadian reported that “WPA Labor Loaned for Removing Storm Wreckage ... It was impossible for the men to work on regular projects, and so Divisional Director J. R. McLeod of Tampa granted permission for the city to make use of them until they were able to return to their regular work. Much was accomplished in clearing up the streets.”
In addition to generating debris, the hurricane damaged “roofs and lighter types of buildings. Rain fell incessantly all day Tuesday and much of Wednesday, with a gusty wind prevailing.”
In the weekly “This ’N’ That” column, R. K. Dean noted that “J. A. Scott, local weather observer, has ways of his own for finding out things he wants to know. He has no gadget in his weather kit for registering the velocity of the wind, but in his experience as a member of [116th Field Artillery] Battery F he learned things that helped a lot, and so he called to his assistance some of these things and calculated the velocity on Tuesday at sixty miles an hour at the peak.”
In addition, “Several plate glass show windows were blown in by the high wind which prevailed Tuesday, including one at the Arcadia Drug store and another at the Plaza Hotel. The Florida Power & Light Co. some years ago provided the fabled ‘ounce of prevention’ and had some wooden shutters made for their front windows, for emergency use. Little can be said for the artistic properties of the shutters, but they sure do prevent need of the ‘pound of cure.’”
Destruction from the hurricane dissuaded the Red Cross from soliciting: “In view of the fact that this city and county sustained considerable damage in the storm it was not deemed expedient by local officials of the Red Cross to undertake to collect funds for outside relief work here, as this community will have all it can do to help in taking care of the local damage.”
Another Sept. 5 front page headline announced “City Election Draws Big Vote Despite the Stormy Weather: Race for Mayor is Narrowed to Claude C. Jones and P. P. Speer ... Probably a number were unwilling to venture out in the rain and wind which prevailed all day long, but at that a total of 1179 votes were cast out of possible 1422 registrations.” Two weeks later, Jones was elected.
DeSoto County citrus growers hungered for the storm’s effect on the crop, not reported until the Sept. 19 Arcadian: “Coast Citrus Damage Will Total About Million Boxes ... Heaviest losses were reported in Dade, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties ... estimates of damage ran as high as 50 percent loss for grapefruit and 25 percent for oranges.”
Phil Scott’s 2006 book about the event styled it “Hemingway’s Hurricane.” From his Key West Home, author Ernest Hemingway joined the rescue team the morning after. In his article, “Who Murdered the Vets,” published in the Sept. 17 New Masses magazine, he raged: “Who sent nearly a thousand war veterans, many of them husky, hard-working and simply out of luck, but many of them close to the border of pathological cases, to live in frame shacks in the Florida Keys in hurricane months? Why were the men not evacuated ... [when] evacuation was their only possible protection?”
“Blame It On Nature” was the editorial in the Sept. 19 Arcadian: “After a deal of spinning around on official ears, conducting an investigation in an effort to find somebody to blame for the disaster down on the lower Florida keys in which several hundred people were killed, it has been decided that old Nature was to blame. This is one notable instance in which an investigation fixed the blame in the right place .... The weather bureau is a wonderful institution and renders a great service, but people expect too much of it. The winds and the waves are erratic, and human ingenuity has not yet been able to tell in advance what pranks they are intending to play.”
