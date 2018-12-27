Last week I turned 75. I’ve been blessed with good health, but my body has aged. My shoulder aches, I have a lumpy thing on my pinky toe, and I can’t remember the headline for this article without looking up from the keyboard.
Other than that my mind says I’m still 35.
The other day I met a dozen other people just like me at the DeSoto County Friendship Center in downtown Arcadia. I don’t know if they had a lumpy thing on their pinky toes, but they were still 35 at heart. They were there for the annual Christmas party and the theme was “Ugly Hat Christmas.” They were happy, enjoying their moment in time ... and each other.
According to Diana Rhoneelli, DeSoto County dining specialist, the Friendship Center at 219 W. Oak is much more than Christmas parties.
“We provide congregate dining,” she began. “We have a low-impact exercise program, which is certified through the Arthritis Foundation, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays—9:30 to 10:30 (a.m.). If a person has clothes that need to be adjusted, we offer alterations.
“On Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon we are testing a new program called SNAP that provides information and assistance signing up for food stamps. Once a month we hold educational seminars on nutrition. In addition, Bay Front Medical Center comes here on a regular basis to provide information on a variety of medical topics. We work through Florida Power’s EHEAP Program to help seniors 60 and over to supplement their power bill, if needed. We partner with DeSoto Health and Rehab by making their patients aware that after their rehab program ends, they can continue a low-impact exercise program and socialization here at the center.”
I learned in my visit that in Florida 476,474 children under the age of 18 live where the householders are grandparents or other relatives. That’s 12 percent of all the children in our state. Think about that, what it was like in our time and what is happening today. The Friendship Center offers a grandparent support group for these wonderful people. Diane Day is the volunteer in charge of the program which meets the second Thursday of the month. The meetings give members a chance to share their experiences, express their frustrations, seek advice from others, and learn what resources are available and how to access them.
Getting back to the Christmas party, there was a contest for the ugliest hat—they raffled off two quilts, exchanged presents and just had a great time enjoying each other. One lady was kind enough to give me her “ugly” hat as I was leaving. It was a beautiful black tophat adorned with Christmas lights that actually turned on. You can bet I will be wearing it as I cook my famous pancakes at our family brunch on Christmas Eve. Thanks, Linda Varkley.
Members of the Friendship Center are from all walks of life, but everyone is here to enjoy each other. There is no cost to be a member, and the DART bus stops at the front door. If you need a friend or want to be a friend, just try it once. I bet you’ll go back for seconds.
You can call Diana at 863-494-5965 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for more information. friendshipcenters.org
