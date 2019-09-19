Say it isn’t so! Dr. Vaidy Nathan, after practicing medicine in Desoto County for 27 years, is retiring. More than 60 friends, family, patients, colleagues and dedicated medical staff gathered Saturday at Kingsway Country Club to celebrate Dr. Nathan’s service to the young and old of DeSoto County, a man who has been very generous with his time and resources to this community.
Dr. Nathan is an internist also specializing in geriatric medicine and was a pioneer in cardiac nuclear medicine. He graduated in 1980 from the Bangalore Medical College, in India (government of Karnataka). He completed his residency at Johnson City Medical Center, which is affiliated with East Tennessee State University. Dr. Nathan went on to receive his Florida medical license in 1992, when he moved to Arcadia.
Vincent Sica, DeSoto Memorial Hospital’s CEO, opened the celebration with praises for the DeSoto Memorial Hospital staff, which in cooperation with the Millennium Physician Group made the night’s festivities a success, with special thanks to Ana Schlabach and Sarah Hipp.
Sica said the first time he met Dr. Nathan was in the parking lot of the DeSoto Middle School about 1994, when dropping off their sons. “Now as we jump forward 25 years,” Sica said, “I had intended to list all of his accomplishments one by one, but the list became longer and longer, and quite frankly I was worried I was going to miss something!
“But I did want to say that Dr. Nathan is truly irreplaceable and has been a vital member of the DMH medical staff.”
At nearly 72 years of age, Dr. Nathan stepped proudly to the podium and thanked Vince Sica, Ana Schlabach and Sarah Hipp for the evening’s celebration, saying that he too had about 10 different versions of what he could say, but would try to keep his comments to 15 minutes. Dr. Nathan, a husband of 39 years, thanked his wife, Uma, for putting up with him all these years and looking after their two children, Mahesh, an anesthesiologist at Northwestern University, and Veena, a pediatric dentist in Boston.
Dr. Nathan thanked the former DeSoto Memorial board of directors for allowing him to establish the DMH Foundation. He was also proud of his part in establishing the additional half-cent DeSoto County sales tax that is used to fund the hospital’s 2006 expansion loan. He went on to thank Millennium Physician Group for coming on board with his practice and its promise to continue on the “Nathan level of his service” to the community.
Bonnie Molloy, DMH Foundation treasurer, thanked Dr. Nathan for his service to the community and for being a founding member of the DMH Foundation. She also announced that this year’s 20th annual Golf Tournament would be dedicated to Dr. Nathan for his 27 years of service to the community. The event will be held at the Kingsway Country Club on Nov. 2.
Vincent Sica, Ana Schlabach and Sarah Hipp presented Dr. Nathan with an etched crystal award for his 27 years of service to the community. Sica thanked Dr. Nathan for his commitment and dedication to DeSoto Memorial Hospital and continued on to quote wording on the plaque: “Your tireless efforts are the standard to which all new physicians will be measured—you are and always will be an integral part of the hospital family—your years of service will not soon be forgotten.”
In summarizing the evening, Sica said: “Dr. Nathan is truly the definition of what a good man should be—a devoted husband, a loving father and a community advocate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.