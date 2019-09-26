Most of us never think about our first-responders ... until we need one. At that critical moment they can become the most important person in our lives. They run into harm’s way for us, they’re up in the middle of the night for us, they bandage our wounds, keep us breathing or comforted in terrible situations. I had the pleasure of meeting seven of these brave firefighter trainees at the DeSoto County Fire-Rescue Department.
Here’s who they are, how they do it, and why they wanted to become a firefighter.
They are Zoei Lirette, Ruth Ann Unruh, Aaron Wertz, Caleb Van Helden, Jacob Haynes, Brenden Chapman and Johny JN Louis. The common thread is “service.” They also have a sense of humor that bonds them together.
They are versatile ... and they are smart. The range of training they receive is incredible. For example, they have to know very specific dosage calculations for drugs and how to administer them at one moment, and the next, horsing a 40-pound device that opens a car like a tuna can to free its trapped occupants.
The why is easy—a desire to help others, the one ingredient flowing through all of their veins. Accomplishing something so physical and dangerous is the hard part.
One young trainee told me that he and his friends had been at the beach swimming. One of them was not a good swimmer, got into trouble and went under. They pulled him out of the water onto the beach, but no one knew how to revive him. His friend died. “I don’t ever want to be in that position again. That’s one reason why I became a firefighter,” the trainee told me.
DeSoto Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen explained what he is looking for in a firefighter: “Someone that has the motivation, the energy, the desire to help. They must also be able to work in some very dangerous conditions. They have to be able to run into a situation while everyone else is running the other way.”
Here’s how they do it, according Chief Jorgenson. “They go through Florida Firefighter School 1 and 2, that’s about 600 hours of training. Then they go through four months of Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training. Finally, there is a year of paramedic school they must complete. The medical field is constantly evolving, new techniques, new equipment and drugs, so that every month we have a three-hour ‘in service’ meeting with our medical director.”
Chief Chad continued, “Keep in mind we are not doing medicine in a sterile, comfortable room. We sometimes work in a dirty, scary environment under a lot of pressure. A firefighter may have to work on someone who is literally upside down, inside their car at the bottom of a ditch.”
The DeSoto County Fire-Rescue Department covers 640 square miles with three fire stations. They have between 15 and 17 firefighters per shift, and on average an alarm goes off every two hours. Paramedics are sometimes trying to keep a patient alive for a long period just because they can be miles away from DeSoto Memorial Hospital or a helicopter ride away. Because of these unique conditions, the department must supply its ambulances with equipment that performs specialized functions automatically, while the paramedic is attending to something more critical.
Firefighters and all first-responders are the invisible heroes in our community. We don’t realize what they have to go through on a shift—the pain and the tears that their smiles hide. For a fleeting moment one of them may become the most important person in my life.
But I know if any one of the seven I met respond to my call, I’ll be in good hands.
