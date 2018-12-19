Santa Claus came early to Arcadia. And this year he brought lots of elves.
Former 12th Judicial Court assistant prosecutor Joshua Schueneman returned to work on Monday. A lifelong Arcadian, he was fired this month for alleged mishandling of an insensitive social media posting in March in his run for a DeSoto County judge's seat held then and now by Danielle Brewer.
In a quick turnaround, Schueneman was hired on Friday by the Florida Public Defender's Office for the 12th Judicial district, assigned to its Manatee County division. Larry L. Eger is head of the Public Defender's Office. It is an elected position and the division has some 22 lawyers. Schueneman will defend those charged with felonies who can't afford a lawyer.
Schueneman's sudden job loss, that it played out in national media and the poor timing near Christmas, these prompted an outpouring of empathy, even anger. Social media platforms lit like Christmas trees with support for Schueneman, a local, a football coach with deep community ties who ran for judge at age 29.
Even former colleagues with the 12th Judicial State Attorney's office were stunned at Schueneman's punishment over a Facebook posting on his campaign platform that was cited as demeaning to Hispanics in DeSoto County, though his team countered with a “He wants what's best for DeSoto County” reply. State Attorney Ed Brodsky saw the Schueneman campaign's Facebook “Like” response, however, as condoning intolerance and fired him for not keeping closer track of social media postings.
The community's outrage reflected a small town's cohesiveness, said Luke Wilson, who also penned a cartoon for the Arcadian critical of Schueneman's firing.
“Down through the generations,” Wilson said, “we have bonded together and banded together to help one another get through difficulties and challenges, and that continues today. We are a poor county, but are rich in many ways, and that includes the peace of mind in knowing that many here help look out for one another.”
Schueneman was stunned by the support, that it buoyed his spirits in dark moments.
“I can't put into words how grateful me and my family are,” he said. “People were calling and sending messages. We felt it, that this community had our back.”
