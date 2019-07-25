By CRAIG GARRETT
Arcadian Editor
He spent it on fun stuff and paying bills, but now the courts want Floyd O. Rice to return looted cash he allegedly took from the Hardee County funeral home where he had worked.
Rice and his wife Ginger Skinner-Rice are to appear Tuesday for a plea hearing, meaning possible repayment terms for some $347,000. That doesn’t happen, Floyd Rice risks years in jail for the first-degree grand theft felony, said John Kromholz, assistant state attorney prosecuting the case in Hardee County where Rice is alleged to have misappropriated money from the Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home in Wauchula. The historic parlor is based in Arcadia where the Rices reportedly live.
If restitution is part of Rice’s plea bargain before a Hardee County judge, “then we’ll start speaking,” Kromholz said. If not, he added, then serious prison time is likely.
The story starts with Floyd Rice getting hired at Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home and Cremation Services by Fred Grady himself. Mr. Grady worked in his trade for 75 years, to the days when Western Union cables notified us of deaths, or a funeral home’s hearse served double-duty as the local ambulance. He died in 2011, the same year Ponger-Kays-Grady opened a branch in Wauchula. Floyd Rice served as its funeral director, and over the next years reportedly moved $347,104.31 of business funds into his pocket, the proceeds used for an elevated lifestyle, prosecutors alleged. He was arrested last October for grand theft over $100,000, punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Police recorded nearly 30 instances of Rice depositing Ponger-Kays-Grady funds into his own accounts, cash used for Disney trips, credit cards, entertainment and house payments, according to The Herald-Advocate newspaper in Hardee County. Hardee County Judge Michael E. Raiden ordered a default in a civil suit, levied a $1 million judgment against the Rices. They are to produce bank records, ownership titles, tax statements and other personal inventories showing a net worth.
But Floyd Rice’s remorse and returning the cash in a criminal matter likely would ease a sentencing judge’s wrath, however. Rice’s lawyer, Ronald Toward in Bartow, couldn’t be reached.
But in one of life’s oddities, the lawyer for Ponger-Kays-Grady chasing after Floyd Rice is Frederick J. Grady of Holland & Knight out of Tampa. He is the son for Fred Grady, the man hiring Rice and who wore a suit and tie every day of his long and distinguished working life.
