Finally.
DeSoto County has approved a request from the Florida Department of Transportation, or FDOT, for use of its property in Veterans Memorial Park and Morgan Park.
The purpose is a top-to-bottom makeover of the old State Road 70 bridge. Replaced by the present SR 70 bridge in 1961, the historic bridge was closed to traffic in 1985. Owned by the state, it now serves as a pedestrian bridge between the county’s two parks.
When FDOT completes the bridge rehab, Arcadia will maintain the historic structure, which includes lighting. A finish date was not revealed. FDOT will mill and pave the eastern approach to the bridge, or W. Hickory from Baldwin Avenue to the bridge. In exchange, the city vacates N. Parker Avenue from SR 70 to W. Hickory, allowing FDOT to consolidate its property on both sides of N. Parker and to “increase the efficiency of operations,” according to language in a Jan. 16. city council packet.
Before DeSoto County was formed in 1887, locals crossed Peace River by ferry. In his book “Footprints and Landmarks: Arcadia and DeSoto County, Florida,” Howard Melton wrote that a bridge was built in 1892. Then in 1896, Brown Roberts built a second wooden bridge. That bridge or a third structure was photographed and printed as a postcard dated 1907.
In the early 20th century, the Converse Bridge Co. of Chattanooga, Tenn., constructed an iron bridge. Two built of similar design in north Florida are some of the state’s oldest bridges: the Chipola River (1914) and the Steinhatchee River (1912).
In 1917, “when the old bridge went down under a drove of cattle ... it was repaired, but the job did not last long,” a report in the Dec. 5, 1919, newspaper noted. The county commission tasked Sears Coker (1878-1958) with supervising the reconstruction under the foreman Will F. Garner (1864-1955).
Three years later, the May 5, 1922, Arcadian reported “the condition of the bridge across Peace River is such as to warrant the county commissioners in taking steps for a new one.”
The Oct. 5, 1924, Arcadian reported that “the contract for the Peace river bridge was let Saturday afternoon to the Luten Bridge Company of York, Pa., and Palatka, Fla., getting the contract for $2,500.” The bridge was completed in June 1925.
The Luten Bridge Co. was named for Daniel B. Luten (1869-1946). In 1894, he graduated from and was appointed an instructor of civil engineering at the University of Michigan. After a year, he resigned to become an instructor at Purdue University. That lasted until 1900. He then worked as a civil engineer, and in 1901 specialized in planning reinforced concrete bridges. Luten is credited with designing 20,000 bridges, perhaps including the one in Arcadia, over 23 years.
As soon as the new concrete bridge was put into service, the old iron bridge was closed to traffic, as noted in the Sept. 22, 1927, Arcadian. That week, “a crew of county convicts [worked] at removing the old iron bridge over Peace River. This eyesore will soon be a thing of the past as the workmen seem to be making a thorough job of cleaning away the debris.”
The bridge served until 1961, when the current bridges were built and dedicated to Gen. S. Chesterfield Smith (1895-1969), who served with the Florida National Guard in the first and second world wars, as Arcadia’s mayor from 1947-1951 and as state representative from 1951-1967.
No timeline for bridge construction to begin was announced. But it has been noted that decorative lighting consistent with historical standards will illuminate the bridge. County commissioners at a recent hearing wondered if fencing would be placed on the bridge to keep kids from jumping. But that is not likely, the commissioners were informed.
