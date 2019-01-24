From the late 1920s until the beginning of World War II, only two houses stood in the new subdivision of Villa Rica Park: 16 Glendora Ave. and 71 El Verona Ave.
Born in 1918, Frances Pooser remembered that she and her brothers Jack Pooser (1921-2016) and Mike Pooser (1923-2005) enjoyed rollerskating on the wonderful sidewalks in Villa Rica Park. An article published on March 12, 1926, reported that “$60,000 had been spent to build three miles of sidewalks.” The Sunniland Development and Investment Co. advertised Villa Rica as “the most beautiful residential park in Arcadia,” according the Oct. 26 Arcadian.
Sunniland sold lot 32, block E, now 71 El Verano Ave., to M E. Gruber of Palm Beach County on Jan. 21, 1926, according to Deed Book 208. Three years later, in January 1929, M. E. Gruber, Inc., of Palm Beach County, received a mortgage of $1,750 from A. H. Moorman of Syracuse, New York, for the property, as recorded on April 12 in DeSoto County Mortgage Book 52. The mortgage was satisfied and recorded on Feb. 28, 1931.
Serving as president, Gruber had incorporated a business named for himself on Feb. 4, 1926, and dissolved by proclamation on Dec. 7, 1936. On June 6, 1929, M. E. Gruber, Inc., sold 16 Glendora and 71 El Verona to I. G. Attwell (1883-1951), of Palm Beach County, as recorded in Deed Book 219.
On Jan. 8, 1931, I. G. Attwell and his wife Irene B. Attwell (1866-1964) sold the property to Troy Investment Co., of West Palm Beach, subject to the mortgage, according to Deed Book 225. Signing the deed for the company was M. E. Gruber, president; L. Leone Gruber, secretary, and I. G. Attwell, treasurer. Established on Jan. 14, 1928, Troy was voluntarily dissolved on June 20, 1946.
On Aug. 26, 1941, Troy sold 71 El Verano to Albert Joseph “Bert” Turner (1917-2007) and his wife Johnnie Mable Scott “Sonnie” Turner (1918-2016), as recorded in Deed Book 239. After the company’s dissolution and probably to clear the title, on Oct. 4, 1946, M. E. Gruber and his wife L. Leone Gruber also deeded the property to the Turners, according to Deed Book 247. The couple lived in the home until their deaths.
Current resident, their son, John Scott “Scotty” Turner, said, “I was told we moved to the house (in 1940), the year that I was born.”
Recorded on April 5, the 1940 U.S. Census listed the family living at 335 N. Volusia Ave. (where they had also resided in 1935). Bert, age 23, managed a service station—probably Watson Battery and Service established by Harley Watson at 15 N. Polk Ave. and known when Bert Turner worked there as the Scott Service Station. In the census, Bert and his wife, Sonnie, age 21, had two sons, Albert J. Jr. “Joe” age 2, and John Scott “Scotty” age two months.
Scotty said, “When I was growing up, (71 El Verona and 16 Glendora) were the only two houses (in Villa Rica Park).” Very similar in style, they may have been constructed using the same architectural plans.
Over the years, the Turners remodeled 71 El Verano. The front porch was first enclosed and a brick facade was added. “Inside, the house is structurally the same, the same fireplace, the same old woodwork ... the floor plan has not changed. It’s got a lot of class inside of it,” he said.
Born in Punta Gorda to Thomas and Alma Turner, Bert moved to Arcadia at the age of 13 from Mulberry, Florida. He graduated from DeSoto County High School in 1937 and married Sonnie Scott, whom he met in the seventh grade, according to the Feb. 19, 2007, Arcadian. He served in the Florida National Guard and as a second lieutenant with the U.S. Army during World War II.
Self-employed, he owned Bert’s One Stop Service Station and Bert Tire Co. for recapping tires, first at 15 N. Polk Ave., and later across the street at 14 N. Polk. In addition, he owned Bert’s Wholesale Auto Parts, 20-22 N. Polk Ave., and Odorless Dry Cleaners, 24. N. Polk Ave.
Most of the houses in Villa Rica Park were constructed in the mid-20th century, starting in 1941 for employees of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Corp., which operated Carlstrom and Dorr Fields before America entered World War II, and thereafter. In fact, on April 15, 1945, the Riddle McKay Land Corp. sold lots 1, 2 and 31 of block E to the Turners, according to Deed Book 242. Thus, the house has a generous four-lot parcel.
