In 1925, Sunniland Development and Investment Company developed Villa Rica Park, and the house built at 16 Glendora Ave. is one of the few completed before the 1929 stock market crash. During the subsequent Great Depression, construction virtually ceased.
On Jan. 21, 1926, Sunniland sold lot 4, block J, now 16 Glendora Ave., to M. E. Gruber of Palm Beach County. The deed includes covenants that were common for the time. (See below/sidebar)
On April 13, 1929, M. E. Gruber, Inc., of Palm Beach County, received a mortgage of $1,750 from A. H. Moorman, city of Syracuse, New York, for this property, and $1,750 for lot 32, block E (71 El Verano Ave.), according to Mortgage Book 52. The mortgage was satisfied on Feb. 28, 1931, as recorded in Mortgage Book 14.
Gruber had incorporated a business named for himself on Feb. 4, 1926. It was dissolved by proclamation on Dec. 7, 1936. Gruber served as president; Stafford B. Beach as vice-president; and C. M. Gruber (perhaps Marion’s son Charles) as secretary.
On June 6, 1929, M. E. Gruber, Inc., sold 16 Glendora and 71 El Verona to I. G. Attwell (1883-1951), of Palm Beach County, as recorded in Deed Book 219. On Jan. 8, 1931, I. G. Attwell and his wife Irene B. Attwell (1866-1964) sold the property to Troy Investment Co., of West Palm Beach, subject to mortgages detailed above, according to Deed Book 225. Interestingly, signing the deed for the company was M. E. Gruber, president; L. Leone Gruber, secretary, and I. G. Attwell, treasurer. Established on Jan. 14, 1928, Troy Investment was voluntary dissolved on June 20, 1946.
On Aug. 26, 1941, Troy Investment sold the house to John K. Spencer and his wife Gretchen Spencer, of DeSoto County, as recorded in Deed Book 238, and on Jan. 30, 1943, John K. and Gretchen Spencer sold the house to W. F. Espenlaub, according to Deed Book 238. He is listed in the 1948 and 1949 Intercounty Telephone and Telegraph Company’s Arcadia directory as living in Villa Rica Park.
On Feb. 10, 1955, W. F. Espenlaub and his second wife Mary Jane Travis Espenlaub of Hillsborough County sold the house to Maurice Edward Lewis (1922-1976) and his wife Lula Z. Lewis, according to Deed Book 262. Interestingly, W. F. Espenlaub signed his mark rather than a signature, even though he was listed as “able to read and write” in the 1930 and 1940 U.S. censuses. Perhaps he had suffered a stroke or other disability that rendered him unable to sign his name.
The Lewis family was listed in the 1956 city directory as Edward Lewis (1922-1976), a trucker, married to Lou C. on Glendora Avenue. By 1960, his trucking business was also located at the house as listed in the Yellow pages. Born in Brewster, Florida, he was listed as editor of the Arcadian in the 1962 city directory.
Edward Lewis and Lula Z. Lewis divorced on Oct. 17, 1960, in Hardee County, according to Official Records Book 2. On Feb. 15, 1962, a special master ordered Edward to pay half of the mortgage payments ($1,618.15) that Lula — now married to Virgil Moss — had paid for the past three years to the Espenlaubs. If Edward did not pay, his half-interest in the property was to be sold at auction.
On April 13, Lula Z. Moss bought the undivided half interest in the house at auction for $1,000, as recorded in Official Records Book 12, and on Sept. 4, Lula transfered full ownership to herself and her husband Virgil, according to OR Book 15.
In the mid-1960s, the Moss family rented the home. In the 1966 Arcadia city directory, Lee Hughes and wife Ruth rented 16 Glendora, and he worked as a buyer for DeSoto Drug Store; the next year, as a buyer for Mundell Drug Store; and in 1970, for Lee Drug Store.
On March 4, 1969, the Moss Family sold the property to Earl L. Boyette and his wife Shandra Lois Boyette, as recorded in OR Book 59. Three months later, on June 12, the Boyettes sold the home to Ora Lee Layton (1906-1993), a single woman, according to OR Book 60. She is listed as resident of the house only in the 1973 Arcadia city directory.
On July 1, 1973, she sold the house to Robert C. and Cherie N. Thomas, according to OR Book 95, and held the mortgage of $14,000. In the 1974, 1975 and 1976 city directories, Robert worked as an engineer for Charles W. Whidden. In 1977, he is listed as the owner of T & S Electrical Contractors, 107-1/2 Hargrave Ave. Cherie Thomas worked as a beautician in Vera’s Beauty Shop, 111 S. DeSoto Ave., owned by Sandra K. Howze.
On Feb. 17, 1978, Layton gave a satisfaction of mortgage to the Thomas family, according to OR Book 138, filed on Feb. 21, 1978, and they sold the property to Judith A. D’Agostino, a single woman. She received a mortgage for $20,00 on Feb. 17, 1978, from First Federal Savings & Loan Association, according to OR Book 138. On Nov. 17, now married, she sold the house to herself, Judith A. Davis, and her husband, Charles F. Davis, as recorded in OR Book 146.
The 1979 city directory listed Charles Davis as rancher for T. J. Chastain, and Judy Davis held two jobs: an ad saleswoman for the Arcadian and an office secretary for Ace Carpets on S.R. 70 W, owned by Wayne and Barbara Blackmon. Between 1981 and 1989, the Davis family rented the property to a variety of people: 1983-1984, David A. Raymond, manager of the TG&Y store, and his wife Ronda; 1986, Paul L. Phillips, manager of the Southern Lob-Steer Inn, 899 E. Oak St., owned by Sylvia Woodley, “specializing in seafood and prime rib; home owned and operated.”
In 1989, according to OR Book 259, the Davis family sold the property to William H. Swallow and his wife, Marilyn R. Swallow, who sold the property in 2017 to the current owners, Jimmie Duke and Shirley Dorfler.
Sunniland Development & Investment Corp. Covenants in the Jan. 21, 1926, deed:
• no building other than a dwelling house, costing “not less than $5,000,” be constructed on property;
• no portion of said premises or any interest therein shall be conveyed by deed, lease or otherwise to any person other than a person belonging to the Caucasian race;
• no lumber, junk or other other unsightly objects shall at any time be stored on these lots” except building materials;
• 20 foot set-back from street and two and a half feet from rear property line that will be an easement for utilities;
• “no unsightly fences” or fences above four feet; and
• all plumbing be connected to the public sewer
