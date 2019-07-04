By CAROL MAHLER
Arcadian History Editor
Although Florida had escaped much of the devastation wrought by the Civil War, the state struggled for 10 years under Reconstruction. Then on July 4, 1876, the re-United States celebrated the centennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
For that occasion, President Ulysses S. Grant signed Proclamation 228, directing people to “assemble in their several counties or towns on the approaching centennial anniversary of our national independence, and that they cause to have delivered on such day an historical sketch of said county or town from its formation.” A written copy was to be filed in the county clerk’s office and in the Library of Congress.
So is there a “historical sketch” of our city and county?
In 1876, Arcadia and DeSoto County were unknown in the future and unnamed in the vastness of Manatee County, formed in 1855. Even though Peace River was the boundary of land reserved for the Seminoles in 1842, Thomas Williams settled on the east bank in 1856. Four years later, his brother-in-law, James Waldron, joined him. However, the Civil War passed and population increased before a post office named Arcadia was established in 1883.
In 1866, the Florida Legislature passed a bill to establish a new county seat for Manatee County. Politics almost certainly motivated the move. Centered in the county’s 5,000 square miles, the location was named Pine Level. However, the writer of an 1878 letter to the editor—signed only Fulano—published in Tampa’s Sunland Tribune, wrote, “the name Oak Level would have been much more appropriate, on account of the predominance of the tree here.”
Except for its geographical centrality—and distance from traditional democratic leadership—Pine Level did not have much to recommend it as a county seat. A central location didn’t matter to most Manatee County residents because they lived in or near the Village of Manatee—the former county seat—and other gulf-coast settlements.
From Manatee to Pine Level, the road intersected Miakka, a community that developed in the mid-19th century. Part of the old roadway is marked at Sarasota County’s Crowley Museum and Nature Center. In the past, it was often flooded, as described by John Bartholf (1837-1892) and Francis C. M Boggess (1820-1903) in “South Florida: The Italy of America,” published in 1881: “Most of the territory referred to is a vast prairie country, interspersed with pine ridges, bay-heads, swamps, and dense hammocks. These prairies are generally low, and during what is known as the rainy season, are under water.”
Another road (the northern part is today’s Tom Mizell Avenue) connected Pine Level with Fort Ogden, about 10 miles south, located on navigable Peace River. The settlement grew around Camp Ogden, founded in 1841 at the end of the Second Seminole War (1835-1842).
In 1871, a post office was opened in Pine Level; however, the plat for the 40-acre townsite was not filed in Manatee County Deed Book B until 1878.
Historical Sketch of Pine Level
Characterized by historian Spessard Stone as a “prominent carpetbagger politician,” John Bartholf wrote the historical sketch of Pine Level as directed by President Grant and “read at a meeting of the citizens of Pine Level on the 4th of July 1876 ...
“In 1869 the author of this sketch—Clerk of the Circuit Court—a native of New York City—and Captain in the U.S. Army during the war, in the face of considerable prejudice and some opposition, arising daily from an old fogy idea then very [indecipherable] prevalent (and not dead yet) with some people that the county belonged to them though not owning a foot of land—settled near the Court House and hewed [indecipherable] from the stump a rude log house—and the necessary fencing material to enclose a few acres of land. Thus Pine Level got its first settler.
“Up to the present time its population has only been increased by four families—three white and one [African-American]—with another in prospective. There has been but little improvement in the style of its buildings, they being mostly both public and private being constructed of logs—including in the number two store houses—jail and jury house.” Bartholf’s final paragraphs discuss the “suicidal warfare” 10 years past and called for “all without exception” to “exult in the fact that we are American citizens, worthy descendants of those martyrs of liberty—who sacrificed their lives that we might live as freemen.”
He also looked forward to the construction of the railroad to Charlotte Harbor and for Pine Level to “become a place of considerable importance.” It did serve as the first county seat of DeSoto County formed of the eastern half of Manatee County in 1887; however, voters chose Arcadia as the government center the following year.
Three railways—the Florida Southern, the Charlotte Harbor and Northern, as well as the East and West Coast—bypassed Pine Level. It eventually declined, and the post office was discontinued in 1928.
Today, Mosaic Fertilizer owns much of the property in the Pine Level community and plans to mine it for phosphate.
You should know
In 2011, Jana Futch completed her thesis “Historical Archaeology of the Pine Level Site (8DE14), DeSoto County, Florida,” for her master’s degree in anthropology from the University of South Florida. Members of the DeSoto County Historical Society had helped Futch with her fieldwork and research. In 2014, the Society received a grant from the state’s Bureau of Historic Preservation, Division of Historical Resources, to hire Futch—as a professional archaeologist with Brockington and Associates of Atlanta—to write the application to list the townsite in the National Register of Historic Places. It is one of Florida’s seven Reconstruction-era sites in the Register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.