By CAROL MAHLER
Arcadian History Editor
Born in 1843 in Sweden, Josef Henschen helped build the Orange Belt Railway (OBR) from Sanford to St. Petersburg and then linked by acquisition by the Atlantic Coast Line, in 1903, to Arcadia. Perhaps he thought about that as he rode the train to visit his eldest child, Florence Henschen (1886-1973). In 1913, she had married Dr. Henry P. Bevis (1885-1962) in Arcadia.
Josef Henschen later died at their home, 505 E. Oak St., on Aug. 18, 1930. His obituary — “Man who named St. Petersburg dies at daughter’s home here at age 86” — was published on the front page of the Aug. 21 Arcadian newspaper.
Arcadia’s R. C. Bozarth funeral home shipped his remains by train for burial in Oakland where Mr. Henschen had lived for more than half a century. In the 1880 U.S. Census, he is unmarried, living in Oakland, working as a grove manager; in 1900, married with two sons and two daughters, laboring as a grocer; in 1910, widowed with three daughters working as Oakland’s postmaster (he served 18 years); in 1920 and 1930 with no occupation.
His brother William Henschen (1842-1925), a trans-Atlantic steamship company agent, had persuaded Henry Shelton Sanford (1823-1891) to hire Swedish immigrants to work his citrus groves. A wealthy attorney from Connecticut, Sanford owned 12,000 acres south of Lake Monroe. In return for a year of labor, the Swedish immigrants were granted paid passage to Florida, one year’s rations and living quarters and property.
In May 1871, William brought the first Swedish immigrants to Florida and named the community New Upsala, after his hometown in Sweden. He convinced his brother Josef — who had finished three years of medical study — to bring more immigrants to Florida. Josef did not intend to stay, and with friend Hasse Bergman made a “280 miles foot and boat trip to visit the Seminole Indians,” as quoted by Ivar F. Pearson in the article, “Josef Henschen: Orange Grower and Railroad Promoter in Florida.”
Returning to Jacksonville to board a steamship, he found it gone and three weeks until the next. So he traveled back to Sanford, bought property, and planted orange groves at Lake Jessup. Later, he also cleared, planted, and subdivided into small groves some property near Forest City that he sold to Swedish immigrants.
Josef’s daughter Florence recalled, “Our home was always full of Swedes who came to him for advice and help and he always gave it, even to drawing up their legal papers.”
In A Florida Pioneer: The Adventurous Life of Josef Henschen published in 2006, Rebecca Weiss noted that, “During his long life, he wrote many letters to friends and family in Sweden. He told stories of living in the jungle, of fighting bears and alligators, of nearly dying of thirst and exposure, and of building orange groves and railroads.”
His wealth inspired the owner of the Orange Belt Railway to ask him to invest. Of noble Russian ancestry and a political exile, Piotr Alexewich Dementieff had changed his name in the U.S. to Peter A. Demens. In 1883 — the year that the Arcadia post office was established — he purchased a sawmill at Longwood. Two years later he signed a contract to supply railroad ties to the narrow-gauge OBR built between the St. Johns River and Apopka.
When the railroad was unable to pay him, he assumed the charter with the help of Henschen — who invested $40,000 and land — along with Henry Sweetapple and A. M. Taylor. To save the railroad money, Henschen supervised the grading of the line from Forest City. Tracks were completed to Oakland in 1886, the same year that the first train of the Florida Southern Railway arrived in Arcadia.
Despite the OBR’s financial difficulties, Demens filed for an amended charter to continue the tracks from Oakland to the Pinellas Peninsula. At the 1885 American Medical Association annual convention, Dr. W. C. Van Bibber had declared it the perfect location for “Health City ... an ideal community with a climate that would maximize health and longevity,” according to St. Petersburg and the Florida Dream: 1888-1950 by Raymond Arsenault. In addition, Hamilton Disston invested in the extension hoping for transportation to his development — Disston City.
Henschen objected but was outvoted. However, he was the only partner at the OBR office the day that Mrs. Ella Ward traveled there to inquire about the proper name for the post office at the end of line to which she had been appointed.
According to the History of St. Petersburg, Historical and Biographical by Karl H. Grismer published in 1924, Henschen said, “I knew that Demens wanted a town to be named [after his hometown].... So I told Mrs. Ward to call it St. Petersburg. And St. Petersburg it became. I signed a petition, got four or five others to sign it, and we sent it to Washington where it was approved by the Post Office Department.”
The following year the railroad was sold to pay off debt, and Henschen invested in orange groves. He probably encouraged his son-in-law, Dr. H. P. Bevis, to do likewise. He loaned money in 1920 to Bevis and Thomas S. Carlton, secured by property in DeSoto County.
In 1922, he did the same for the Pine Level Fruit Co. — owned by Bevis, Carlton and Henry Wester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.