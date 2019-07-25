By CAROL MAHLER
Arcadian History Editor
Last week’s Arcadian newspaper featured Luella Gott (1877-1953), one of the enumerators of the 1920 U.S. Census in Arcadia. Her husband Herbert R. Gott (1875-1939) — a carpenter who built houses — was born in Maine. I was surprised to find Great Gott and Little Gott islands south of Bass Harbor in Acadia National Park. (The Bass Harbor Head Light, built in 1858, is a much photographed Maine lighthouse listed in the National Register of Historic Places.)
Herbert may be related to the Gott family for whom the islands are named, “a large and interesting family,” according to The American History and Genealogy Project. Established in the 19th century, the island community remains mostly unchanged: no paved roads, automobiles, or electricity.
Across Mount Desert Narrows is Sedgwick, Maine, a town named for Major Robert Sedgwick of Charleston, Massachusetts, who fought against the French and Native Americans in the 1600s. One of his relations may be Edmond F. Sedgwick (1910-1996), who served as a Maine lighthouse-keeper and then lived in Arcadia with his wife Jeanette “Jean” Sedgwick (1920-2009) and daughter Amy.
The Arcadia city directory of 1958, 1960, and 1962 listed them as residents at 16 S. Osceola Ave. Edmond had no occupation. In 1958, Jean worked as a cashier at the DeSoto Theater, and in 1960 as an office clerk for the DeSoto Farm Bureau. Jean’s obituary — published in the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 11, 2009 — noted that she gave music lessons while she lived in Arcadia.
Daughter of Patrick Raymond and Mary Hunter Quincannon of Portland, Maine, Jean was a professional singer. During World War II, she had travelled with the USO in Europe and the U.S. In 1948, she met her husband Edmond, who served with the United States Coast Guard.
In 1935, Edmond first worked on the Coast Guard cutter Roger B. Taney. Two years later, he participated in the search for famous pilot Amelia Earhardt when her plane disappeared with navigater Fred Noonan in the Pacific during an attempt to fly around the world. Edmond traveled across the globe and had visited the gravesite in Samoa of author Robert Louis Stevenson, whose family members were renowned lighthouse engineers in Scotland.
From 1952 to 1955, Edmond served as lighthouse-keeper on Eagle Island (the lighthouse was first lighted in 1838). On the Lighthouse Digest website (lighthousedigest.com), Jean recalled their life there: “In the winter time there was just the lighthouse keeper and a farm family. It was a rare experience. Serene. The type of life people crave and can’t have. A mail boat came once a week, more often during the summer. There was no electricity, and the lighthouse was powered by oil lamps.”
Arcadian Frances Pooser remembered teaching their daughter Amy in the fourth-grade at Memorial Elementary School. She also recalled Edmond sitting on the front porch and looking out over the swimming pool behind the house at 423 E. Oak St. owned by her friend Marjorie Smith Embry. Pooser opined that Marjorie’s pool was a poor substitute for the sweeping vistas of the Atlantic Ocean that Edmond had once enjoyed.
While they lived in Arcadia, the Sedgwick family summered on Eagle Island with the Quinn family, longtime island residents. In fact, Amy returned one summer with a gift for Pooser from her annual visit to Maine: a jar of “sea glass” — glass shards tumbled and polished on the shingle beach.
After the Eagle Island Lighthouse was automated in 1959, the Coast Guard placed the buildings — except the tower — up for auction. The buyer was required to move them from the property, and no one made a bid to undertake such a formidable task. In 1964, a Coast Guard crew demolished the 19th-century buildings. Their foundations plus the lighthouse and bell towers are all that remain, and they are owned by the Eagle Light Caretakers and listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The Coast Guard crew had tried to move the 4,200-pound fog bell, but “it careened down the cliff into the ocean. A local lobsterman, Walter Shepard, later found the bell and towed it to Great Spruce Head Island, where it was put on display,” according to the New England Lighthouses: A Virtual Guide website (nelighthouses.net).
Inspired by this tragedy and several others, Maine residents pioneered the preservation of lighthouses. Since 1992, Lighthouse Digest Magazine has featured lighthouse history and preservation, and in 1994 the American Lighthouse Foundation was dedicated to lighthouse preservation nationally.
In 1993, the Maine Lights Program was established to transfer lighthouse properties to local agencies and organizations while the Coast Guard maintained the navigational aid. It was the model for similar national legislation passed by Congress in 1996, followed by the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act in 2000. The St. Augustine Light was in the pilot program initiated under this Act in 2001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.