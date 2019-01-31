Brad Turner has been sworn in by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee as the third Commissioner for the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
Born in Orange Park, Florida, Brad spent his formative years as a teenager with his parents, Bill and Sharon, and brother, Brent, in Arcadia. After graduating from DeSoto County High School, Turner accepted a baseball scholarship to Trevecca Nazarene College in Nashville. He graduated from Trevecca with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1998.
Since 2008, Turner has been a client services director for a Nashville healthcare company. Turner also served as Rutherford County commissioner since 2010.
Brad has been married to Rebecca since 1999 and they have a daughter, Kinsley, who was born in 2006. They have lived in Rutherford County since 2003 and have called Tennessee home for over 20 years.
Arcadian: Share information about your time in DeSoto County. Your memories.
Turner: “To this day, I still mention or think about Arcadia and DeSoto County every day. There are so many memories to share, it’s impossible to mention all of them. Off the top of my head, I would say my time playing baseball in high school and summer league ball with the Watermelon Bandits, reading the Arcadian newspaper, Nocatee market, Pine Level, the good folks at the Arcadia Church of the Nazarene, all of the friends I have made that I am still in contact with by phone or social media, Friday night football games, living off of Joshua Creek road in the country, the watermelon pageants and the DeSoto County Fair, the Arcadia Rodeo (granddaddy of them all!) Christmas Card Lane, and the smell of the orange blossoms. All of it brings back very fond memories. I am always proud to tell people where I spent my formative years and the impact the good people of Arcadia had on my life. It has not, and will not ever, be forgotten.”
Arcadian: How did you get to the Volunteer State?
Turner: “I was offered and accepted a baseball scholarship after high school to play at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. Afterwards, my wife and I settled down in Rutherford County, just outside of Nashville.”
Arcadian: Share what you’ve been doing, what political roles you’ve played.
Turner: “For the past 10 years, I’ve been the director of Client Services for HealthStream Inc., which is a Nashville-based healthcare company providing solution-based services for healthcare organizations around the country.
“I’ve also had the honor of serving as a Rutherford County commissioner since 2010, where I chaired the Steering, Legislative and Governmental Committee, and was appointed as a member of the Ethics committee in 2012. I also served as the commissioner chaplain. Previously, I also chaired the Historic Smyrna Zoning Commission. I was also able to advocate on behalf of young children with disabilities as a member of the State Interagency Coordinating Council for the Tennessee Early Intervention System.”
Arcadian: Commissioner Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, describe that position and its role in the state.
Turner: “The commissioner of the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities is a member of Gov. Bill Lee’s cabinet. As commissioner, I will lead the state agency responsible for the administration and oversight of community-based services for approximately 8,000 people with intellectual disabilities as well as 4,000 people through the Family Support Program. The department supports these services with approximately 1,400 employees. In addition, it operates 37 state-operated community homes for people with intellectual disabilities in all three regions of the state, three seating and positioning clinics, a mobile clinic, and the Harold Jordan Center. The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities is the first state service delivery system to receive Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation through the Council on Quality and Leadership, and has been nationally recognized for its leadership in expanding employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
“In this role, I look forward to working with everyone to make sure we are doing the best we can to serve people and their families in all corners of the state.”
Arcadian: “You have a personal interest in the disabled. How has that shaped you, as a parent and a decision-maker?
Turner: “To say it has been impactful would be an understatement. As a decision-maker it has allowed me to better understand needs, anticipate future needs, recognize societal areas for improvement, identify service gaps, and recognize we have a long way to go to reach the goal of full inclusion and understanding. As a parent of a special needs child, it has been an incredible journey of joy. You take the time to recognize small milestones that other parents may dismiss. You understand the unique bond of love you share with your child that is unbreakable, and you find a new level of care that you never knew existed. Your child becomes your hero, and they influence you in ways you can’t even imagine.”
Arcadian: Advice for those considering public service?
Turner: “Do it! We need individuals who feel not only the call to service, but for them to act on it. I remember meeting with commissioners Ed Johnson and Jerry Hill in Arcadia, Sheriff Vernon Keen, school board member Bobby Heine and others who answered the same call when I was there. Work to create the government you envision for your town and community. Don’t let an opportunity pass you by that later on in life, during some reflection, you say to yourself, ‘I had the chance to make a difference and I didn’t.’ If you feel called, answer the call and you will not regret it!”
