“Behind every man now alive stand 30 ghosts, for that is the ratio by which the dead outnumber the living.”
Arthur C. Clarke, 2001: A Space Odyssey
The Indian River Hauntings/Florida Bureau of Paranormal Investigations group came to Arcadia on Saturday for the great food at Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit ... and then to pursue ghosts. I tagged along to document the experience for Arcadian readers.
When asked as to why the group chose Arcadia, Larry Lawson, the Vero Beach group’s founder, said that he had been asked to evaluate claims regarding paranormal activity relating to Royal Air Force training sites—Carlstrom and Dorr airfields—here in Arcadia and another in Clewiston. Twenty-three graves mark the sites of young pilots who died in training during WWII. When Lawson came to Arcadia, he enjoyed being here and wanted to share its history, including some of its ghost stories. Saturday’s visit was the end of that story.
Maybe you have gone on a ghost tour, sensed the presence of someone/something, had an uncanny experience of seeing something you could not explain, felt a cold breeze when something went by. Why in the 21st century do people seek out the paranormal? I contend it is because people still like old ghost stories as told around the campfire, or others such as the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill reportedly seeing Abraham Lincoln’s ghost in the White House. And because of TV shows and movies like “Ghost Adventures” or “Ghostbusters.”
Or for some other reason that is significant to people’s lives. Maybe they just like the adventure, the thrill of the unknown, communicating with those going before them. I’m not sure.
Twenty guests from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Sarasota and Arcadia on Saturday joined Lawson and his investigators to learn about Arcadia’s history, a definition of paranormal, to see equipment used in paranormal investigations, and to socialize with others with a common interest in this field. Donna Iannotti from Vero Beach, for instance, made the two-hour drive with her sister and a friend because she found the event “interesting” and that she was “curious.” She had never had a paranormal experience and had recently bought equipment to help her seek out the unusual.
It did not take long to know one had to have some knowledge of the “language” and terminology in this field. Some of the verbiage included: intelligent vs. residual hauntings, residual energies, apparition, shadow people, ADC, EVP, and infrasound. But more confusing was the array of equipment used—dowsing rods, EMF detectors, Mel Meter, Kinect SLS camera, EDI, K2 meter, EVP, REM Rod and the Ghost Box, to name but a few. Lawson and his group did an excellent job of explaining the concepts behind their paranormal work and the equipment they use ... and won’t use.
The evening ended with a group of three teams touring the downtown Opera House—a regular stopover for such tours—and Mary Margaret’s, courtesy of the owner Helen Cooke. I joined the Mary Margaret’s group with 10 others. Michael Maxwell and Lawson led the activity. Maxwell held two dowsing rods, like the divining rods for water, and asked if anything was in the dark room that wanted to make its presence known and, if so, to let us know by moving the rods.
The rods moved.
This was followed by a meter showing a drop in the temperature. Lights came on another meter. Lawson saw movement on his Kinect camera. Why the meters reacted, we will never know.
The evening was both fun and educational. In the words of Larry Lawson: “We leave it to you and your beliefs.”
For me, God is control.
