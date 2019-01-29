The DeSoto County Fair starts tomorrow, runs through Feb. 9. This year's theme is "Country Pride Countywide" and features Arnold Amusements returning to the Midway, with some 50 rides and funhouses, games, food vendors and other goodies for the kiddies and mom and dad. Check the DeSoto County Fair Association's social media for livestock, performance, pageant and event schedules, as well as pricing and other details. DeSoto County Fairgrounds: next to the old rodeo arena off U.S. Highway 17 in Arcadia.
