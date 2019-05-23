May is National Historic Preservation Month, a time among other observances to recognize DeSoto County’s long and interesting history, which includes schools, churches, districts and burial sites. Last week’s Arcadian visited sites in Arcadia, Fort Ogden, Fort Winder, Hull and Joshua Creek. This is the second of a two-part series.
Kabrich CemeteryKabrich Cemetery is south of the orange grove located on the southwest corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Fletcher Street. The earliest grave may be Elizabeth Herring, an infant who died in 1866. The most celebrated person buried there is James Mitchell “Acrefoot” Johnson (1850-1922) who once delivered the mail from Fort Ogden to Fort Meade walking the 65-mile route in one day, twice a week. He is the “mascot” for the DeSoto County Historical Society’s Annual Pioneer Day and Barbecue held on the third Saturday of March in Veterans Memorial Park.
NocateeBuilt in 1961, Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2788 SW Terrell St., also has a cemetery. The earliest burial may be Jacob Berrien, who died in 1957. Built in 1915, the First Baptist Church of Nocatee was demolished for the four-lane U.S. Highway 17 expansion, and the new sanctuary was built on the northeast corner of the highway and Shores Avenue. On the west side of the highway are many historic residences constructed for those who worked at the King Lumber Co. That would became the Nocatee Crate Mill, and later the Nocatee-Manatee Crate Mill. It closed in 1959 as cardboard boxes superseded wood crates as shipping containers.
Oak HillOak Hill Cemetery is also known as the Bunker Cemetery. The Bunker community was named for George H. Bunker (1879-1939), who surveyed the southern part of the present DeSoto County in 1885.
Oak Hill Cemetery Street bisects the cemetery that is surrounded by orange groves. World War I veteran John M. Bates is buried there, and the Bates family has the traditional distinction of planting the first citrus grove in DeSoto County. The earliest burial may be John Lewis Walker, who died in 1888, and Walker Branch, a tributary of Peace River, is probably the namesake of his family.
Established in 1882, Oak Hill Baptist Church rebuilt their sanctuary after Hurricane Charley destroyed it in 2004, as well as the Oak Hill School, built in 1925.
OwensIn 2000, the DeSoto County School District restored the Owens Community School, 5586 S.W. Owens School Road, built 1916-1918, and repurposed it as a conference center. A Florida Historic Marker details its history.
The community is the namesake of Owen H. Dishong (1850-1902), the first sheriff of DeSoto County. Owens once consisted of a post office, general store, railroad, citrus packinghouse, the school, and Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, organized in 1884, with its adjacent historic cemetery, also known as the Owens Cemetery. The oldest burial in October 1886 may be “Our Babe,” the two-year-old son of James Newton Hollingsworth and Martha Hollingsworth. The most famous burial may be Joshua B. Lasting (1847-1931) and Louisa B. Lasting (1849-1931), first white settlers in Lake Placid.
Pine LevelA historic marker identifies Pine Level United Methodist Church, 9596 NW Pine Level St., established in 1868. The town of Pine Level was founded in 1866 as the county seat of Manatee (established in 1855) and then DeSoto (formed in 1887).
A Florida Historic Marker identifies the location of the original town and courthouse. A monument at the base of the marker commemorates the listing in 2014 in the National Register of Historic Places.
In 1914, the Seaboard Air Line built the East and West Coast railway between Bradenton and Arcadia approximately along the route of State Road 70. The railroad bypassed the orginal townsite, so “New Pine Level” was built on the line. The community included a school, now a private residence at 4610 NW Florida Ave., and the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, established in 1868, at 4836 NW Florida Ave.
Two historic burial sites are in the Pine Level area: Pine Level Campground Cemetery and the Keen Family Cemetery. A historic marker is at the entrance to the Campground Cemetery, established in the mid-19th century on SR 70 about 10 miles west of Arcadia. Capt. James D. Green (1823-1866), who served with Co. B, 2nd Florida U.S. Cavalry, may be the most prominent Union soldier buried in DeSoto County. Fort Green in present-day Hardee County is his namesake. The Keen Family Cemetery, also the Indian Mound Cemetery, dates from the late 19th century.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.