At the last city council meeting, Arcadia mayor Jaccarie Simons proclaimed May as National Historic Preservation Month, inviting us to join him in recognizing and participating in this special observance.
May became National Historic Preservation month in 2005. That followed 32 years of observing National Historic Preservation Week by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, signed into law in 1949 by President Harry Truman. The National Trust this year suggests that we different ways of observing our heritage. For example, find a restaurant in a historic building and eat a meal there. (check at savingplaces.org)
Historic preservation improves our city and county through economic development, sustainability, revitalization, and liveability. It also boosts pride in neighborhoods and helps to maintain a community’s special character. Historic schools and cemeteries mark some of our county’s oldest settlements. Check our list from which to sample amazing places in DeSoto County.
ArcadiaBuilt in 1906, the Arcadia Public School was financed by a city bond rather than one sold by the Board of Public Instruction. It served as DeSoto County’s High School until a new structure was built in 1914. A monument now marks its location on N. Orange Avenue.
During the Great Depression, the 1906 school became a Work Progress Administration (WPA) project. The second floor and tower were removed, and it was re-roofed as a one-story cafeteria-gymnasium for the high school. It now serves as an annex for the Family Service Center, 310 W. Whidden St., that was built in 1925 as West Elementary School.
Both buildings are part of the Arcadia Historic District listed in 1984 with the National Register of Historic Places. The Arcadia Historic District is a 58-block area, approximately 340 acres in two subdivisions platted in 1886—Gilchrist’s Original Survey of Arcadia and Daughtrey’s Addition. Structures date from the late 1880s to the 1930s and include churches, houses and schools, as well as commercial, entertainment, governmental, and industrial buildings.
The city of Arcadia owns Oak Ridge Cemetery at the end of Lee Avenue. It had a separate section for African-American burials. The seven children of James and Annie Mae Richardson—poisoned in 1967—rest at Oak Ridge.
Another interesting person at Oak Ridge is Chesterfield Smith (1917-2003), president of the American Bar Association from 1973 to 1974. When President Richard Nixon ordered that Archibald Cox, Watergate special prosecutor, be fired, Smith issued a statement that said, “No man is above the law” and advocated that the investigation of Nixon be completed by an independent special prosecutor.
The Union Jack flies over a portion of Oak Ridge where 23 Royal Air Force cadets lie buried. While training at Carlstrom and Dorr Fields during World War II, these young men died from disease, in car/training accidents, a few in advance training at Clewiston. At 10 a.m. every Memorial Day, the Arcadia Rotary Club commemorates them with a public ceremony attended by kin from the United Kingdom and others associated with the two airbases. Attendance has dropped significantly, however, as time passes. Busloads are now a few cars and a British dignitary, usually based in Miami.
Fort OgdenBuilt in 1926, the Fort Ogden School, 9481 S.W. Hull Ave., is now a private residence. Across the street, the First Baptist Church of Fort Ogden, 9500 S.W. Hull Ave., was rebuilt in 1959 after a fire destroyed an earlier structure. The congregation, established before 1877, recently sold its church and moved to a new complex at 6831 S.W. Senate St.
The Fort Ogden Cemetery includes the remains of Jane Hall Johns Mathews (1814-1874), scalped by the Seminoles in 1836 during the Second Seminole War—and lived. The King Family Cemetery is at the center of a DeSoto County park, 6895 S.W. Georgia St., named for the Kings. Ziba King was a wealthy rancher. The cemetery is across from the Fort Ogden Methodist Church, 6923 S.W. River St., founded before 1877. The sanctuary is built on land donated by Ziba King.
Fort WinderThe Jernigan Family Cemetery is a private plot along Jernigan Road in Fort Winder. The fort was the namesake of Col. John Henry Winder (1800-1865), who established and commanded it briefly in 1852. The earliest burial is Bessie Eula Jernigan, who died within two months of her birth in 1901.
HullRebuilt in 1990, St. Mary’s Baptist Church, 7770 S.W. Hull Ave., and Mt. Olive Christian Methodist Church, 7653 S.W. Hull Ave., are both historic congregations in the Hull community, which is named for Joseph Blue Hull. He founded the Peace River Phosphate Mining Co. in 1894, and a general store, the Hull Trading Co.
After the pebble phosphate deposits in the riverbed were exhausted, Hull became the site of a creosote plant for the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railway built to haul the phosphate rock strip-mined in Polk County to deepwater Boca Grande in Lee County. In the midst of an orange grove, the Hull Cemetery contains about 20 graves; the only stone thus uncovered is for Leonard Waltower (1881-1962).
Joshua CreekOne of the oldest cemeteries is Joshua Creek, originally one of the “testing stations” along the International Ocean Telegraph Co. line built in 1867 from Gainesville to Punta Rassa to Cuba. Settlers traveled “the wire road”—built to maintain the telegraph wires—as they moved into south Florida. The community was homestead in 1868 and renamed Davidson. It had a store, post office, union church, and school.
In 1870, four men donated a total of $50 to purchase 40 acres for a church and cemetery. According to his cemetery marker, the first burial was James Blount, who died in 1870. His brother William—who died five years earlier—is also buried there and may have been moved to the cemetery after it was established.
Perhaps the most famous, or infamous, person buried there is Morgan Bonaparte Mizell (1863-1921), a cowhunter and prankster. However, the Florida Historical Marker that honors “Bone Mizell” was dedicated in Pioneer Park, Zolfo Springs, in 1974.
Part two next week
