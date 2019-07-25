By JIMMY PETERS
Arcadian Hometown Editor
There’s a certain amount of excitement that comes from spending time learning a craft. Excitement slowly turns into satisfaction as you begin to master the techniques. But then it takes a special person to expand that satisfaction into a labor of love by using your skill to benefit others.
DeSoto Sheriff Jim Potter is such a person.
As I drove down the lane, I noticed a small structure at the back of the property. Out of the door came a smiling face waving me to “come on back.” We took a quick tour of Potter’s immaculate shop, where I saw literally hundreds of hand tools; drills, planers, wood chisels, clamps, saws and more, all neatly organized into rows, nothing out of place.
Then there were the power tools, a tablesaw, a lathe and routers, all tucked away in their place. At the back of the room was a beautiful woodworking bench with a wood vice on one end and a small chest made out of oak, walnut and cedar on the other. This is a woodworker’s dream come true.
Next we went outside to talk, the sheriff on a lawnmower, me on a chair with my feet resting on a piece of wood.
Jim Potter developed an interest in woodworking as a young boy. He learned by watching others and practiced using any hand tools he could find. When he went to high school he took shop class, which took him to another level of competence. Learning a craft is a continuous journey, and today Jim has certainly learned to master the art of woodworking. His favorite projects center around furniture-making.
Jim said that “my favorite type of furniture is American Period, from the Revolutionary War until around the 1850s.”
He is a member of the Society of American Period Furniture Makers, which is “dedicated to the understanding and appreciation” of such beautiful work.
Most of his projects start from a plan or drawing. He chooses his wood, usually walnut, cherry or oak, then decides how the lumber will be cut. The process of building the project usually begins at the bottom of the piece and works its way up. His dream project, if he had the time, would be to make a Queen Anne Highboy, a period dresser.
The labor of love that I mentioned earlier enters our story here. Sheriff Potter gives away many of the pieces he makes to individuals and organizations in our community. Some pieces are given to groups to raise money through an auction. Other pieces are given as a “thank you” for someone’s service. Jim has donated everything from handmade centerpiece trays with copper handles to wood benches for organizations like Project Graduation, Leadership DeSoto, the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce, and the Smith Brown Foundation. Jim built the pinewood derby track for the kids at his church. Through Florida Elks, he built tables for “Operation Outdoor Freedom,” a Florida Forest Service program so that our wounded veterans could spend more quality time in the outdoors. Potter and DeSoto Fire-Rescue (volunteer) Chief Tim Backer even built a 12 foot by 4 foot dining table for the fire department made out of the gymnasium floor that was salvaged from DeSoto High School when Hurricane Irma did her dirty work in September 2017.
What better way to take your craft to a higher level than sharing it unconditionally with our community?
I’ve learned that the people in Arcadia have a special knack for giving, and Sheriff Jim Potter is certainly a member of that group. I know our community thanks you, sheriff.
As I’m reading this story to my wife, she concluded, “keep on making sawdust, Jim.”
