Meet Matt Anderson, Arcadia's top cop

By CRAIG GARRETT
Arcadian Editor
Don’t get him going on his sons, his police force, the wife or bad guys.
Otherwise Arcadia’s top cop is like a soft cloud in the warm sky.
Marshal Matthew Anderson this month observes 30 years with the Arcadia Police Department, starting when the physical city wasn’t much different than it is today. Marshal is an elected position, his/her budget about $1.5 million.
But like America, technology, police practices and other cultural things have changed Arcadia over the decades, he said in an interview. People today watch the cops, film them with cellphones, talk about them on social media, eyeball them for the slightest slip-up. Yet we shrug when one is killed working, jump in with both feet when another uses a gun in the line of duty, he said.
“You’re wearing a badge,” Anderson said, “and every part of your life changes. Your phone is next to your bed, you really can’t do the things other people do. Being a police officer is a life choice, because you get scrutinized, no matter what.”
These modern times are why Anderson and his staff choose carefully, looking at candidates approaching the profession as ambassadors, building trust, showing they’re here to help while keeping the town safer, Anderson said.
“You want them,” Anderson said of rookies, “better than those before them to serve the citizens of Arcadia. I can say we have the smartest and best trained group of guys we’ve ever had here, no ifs, ands, or buts about it.”
Anderson is one of two boys born to parents in Iowa, moving to southwest Florida at 19. His wife, Tara, had accepted a job with Arcadia. Matt Anderson hired on as a patrolman. The couple’s sons are Garrett and Brady. The boys had a shot at pro baseball, will have obtained advanced university degrees at completion. Their father, who is 50 and almost talking to himself in recalling sharing his stories, remembered coaching youth baseball, his sons eventually playing for Major League Baseball farm clubs. He speaks of equal fondness for his wife, the 19 or so officers on his staff.
The message he conveys as a father, husband and cop is that police are human, and that they’re sensitive to the crushing surveillance and expectations we’ve placed on them.
“Stress, that’s what gets me mad,” he said, “there is so much of it with this job.”
But this morning before detailing his career, Anderson and one of his command officers ain’t happy. An Arcadia patrol officer last week shot a man armed with a knife. The man’s relatives had blamed others for the nephew/cousin’s dilemma. Anderson rails about this for minutes, a chance to vent. He’s big and warrior tattooed and you wouldn’t want him angry if pushed too far. But you think you see something interesting. The average person has little interaction with a cop, maybe a speeding violation, maybe asking one to tell the neighbor to stop his dog from barking. Or giving them money for the Tip a Cop/Shop With a Cop donation programs to help kids get Christmas presents.
But even in a small town like Arcadia, police deal with a parade of society’s knuckleheads, nitwits and troublemakers. Officers endure name-calling, they watch us rob, shoot and abuse one another. Yet, they’re the ones wearing body cameras, just in case. Anderson uses those body-camera recordings to calm us and our allegations of rude officer performance, he said.
Ultimately, though, the job is “about helping people,” he said, “the small things. That’s the reward.”
Anderson ends his policing career in 2022.
