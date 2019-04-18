We are most familiar with the eight planets making up our solar system ... but what lies beyond? The Milky Way is the galaxy of which our sun belongs. The Milky Way is a spiral galaxy that is comprised of about 100 billion stars, planets and dust. The Milky Way is about 100,000 light years wide, a light year the distance light travels in a year. That is about 6 trillion miles!
To see the Milky Way we need some rather dark skies. To make that happen, my wife and I moved from Florida to Arizona, where the light pollution is much less of a problem. I wish to remind Floridians that they are losing wonders of the night sky and the visions of their own galaxy to unshielded floodlights at homes and at shopping centers. Sedona, Arizona, is a “dark sky” community where the people have learned that preserving the night sky and its wonders are as important as preserving all the God-given wonders of the natural world, the rock formations, animals, forests ... and all of nature. I have said it before but it bears repeating—the people of Arizona have let states such as Florida serve as a warning! I have lived it, have seen the damage light pollution can do! Ignorance about outdoor lighting is something that can be corrected but it will take time, effort and education.
From earth the Milky Way appears as a band of hazy light that stretches across the night sky, a bridge that in Greek mythology was said to connect the hero Perseus with his love Andromeda, when Zeus, the king of the gods, mistakenly placed them far apart in the heavens.
Our sun and solar system are about 25,000 light years from the center of the Milky Way galaxy. At the very center of the Milky Way is a supermassive black hole called “Sagittarius A.” A black hole is a region with such strong gravitational forces at work that nothing, even light, can escape it! Gravity is so strong in a black hole because matter is squeezed into a very tiny place, an occurrence when a star is dying. Black holes are invisible to us. Special telescopes, however, can detect them by way of observing stars that are near a black hole and behaving differently from other stars. Scientists have just released stunning photos of a black hole at the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo cluster.
Black holes can be big ... or as small as an atom. These tiny black holes, small as they might, be can contain as much matter as a large mountain. A “stellar” black hole can contain as much as 20 times the mass of our sun! The largest black holes are called “supermassive” and are thought to be at the center of every large galaxy, even our Milky Way! These giant black holes hold the mass of several million suns! Large galaxies are said to contain many very small black holes within them. The smallest black holes were thought to have been formed at the same time that the universe was formed. Stellar black holes are thought to come into existence when a star goes nova ... or collapses into itself. Supermassive black holes are said to be formed at the same time.
Time itself can change near a black hole, according to Stephen Hawking, the theoretical physicist and cosmologist. An observer if he could survive inside a black hole would see time slow down due to the strong gravitational forces at work. In theory, the gravity is so strong around and near a black hole that a warp in the fabric of space is created and time itself would be altered.
So, there it is, some thoughts and facts about our own galaxy, of which we are a member, a tiny speck among billions of stars, all that we know and cherish, all that we hold dear. But this planet and its system have a home. The Milky Way is silent, it has no voice, so we the people of earth must speak for it and respect its wonderous arms as they stretch across the evening sky. Its beauty must be preserved before we foolishly lose it to needless outdoor lighting. It is said that currently 60 percent of all Europeans and nearly 80 percent of North Americans are now unable to see the Milky Way—we must act wisely to preserve it for future generations.
