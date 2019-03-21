Under a creeping overcast on Saturday, the pioneer spirit—of persevering in Florida’s adverse conditions—shone brightly for the DeSoto County Historical Society’s 15th Annual Pioneer Day & BBQ. Surprisingly, more than 600 visitors gladly braved light showers and some sloshing to join in the Society’s celebration of county history and heritage, as well as the centennial anniversary of Arcadia’s American Legion K Post 11. Barbeque smells, laughter, music and the community’s optimism silenced the blues of rain.
The large tent that usually provides shade instead offered shelter from the rain for most of the event at Veterans Memorial Park. Beneath that tenting the DeSoto County High School JROTC Color Guard presented the flag for an opening ceremony. Arcadia City Manager Terry Stewart sang the National Anthem and Mayor Jaccarie Simons asked God’s blessing and protection for the festival. Cail Dyal and Jackie Hampton demonstrated the whip cracking that gave rise to the term “Florida Cracker.”
Tom Geffert and Matthew McCague, members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans “Cow Cavalry” Camp #2181, explained how to load and fire black-powder weapons, and Geffert fired his weapon during breaks in the entertainment by the B-sides; John Bois and Dennis Mader; Barney and Nancy Miesse; Johnny Shannon, and Vgo. Drummer James Lee Faison III, president of the HCW Foundation, accompanied all entertainers.
The Society thanks:
Silver sponsor: A-Plus Environmental Restoration
Event sponsors: Arcadia Computer, Arcadian newspaper, Crews Bank & Trust, David Abraham, DeSoto Sand and Fill and Publix Super Markets
Entertainment sponsors: Arcadia Printing, DeSoto Sign Co., E & I Family, LLC, Glass, Antique or Not, Mary Margaret’s Tea and Biscuit, Peace River Campground, Peace River Tax Services, Trudi and Jack Super, Sweet Southern Horse and Carriage, Wheeler’s Cafe and Williamson Group Realty
Friend sponsors: Arcadia Garden Club, Norma Banas and Marsha Kransdorf, Arlene and Warren Conley, Cindy McLeod Ely, David and Michelle Montgomery, John and Forest Reynolds.
The Society is also grateful to all volunteers and to Dakin Dairy, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Posse, Florida Power and Light, Joshua Citrus, Peace River Shopper and the School District of DeSoto County.
At a GlanceMark your calendars for the 16th Annual Pioneer Day & BBQ: March 21, 2020. www.historicdesoto.org, 863-266-5774
