For traveling with my bike by car, I have a rack that mounts on the rear of my mini-hatchback. It’s OK for short jaunts, but for longer trips I fold the rear seats and load the bike in the car. A quick release hub makes removing the front wheel easy: disengage the brake cable, open the axel skewer, loosen the nut on the opposite side and pull the wheel out of the fork. I feel my bike is safer inside the car, but I forgot how she would scream “ride me” from the back seat as I drove. So on the way home from our east coast visit, we reached a compromise—we’d stop in Polk County and ride on the Van Fleet Trail.
Possibly Florida’s most rural paved rail trail, the southern end is in Polk City and it runs through Green Swamp, headwaters for four rivers; Withlacoochee, Ocklawaha, Hillsborough and Peace. Except for one curve in the 29-mile length, the trail is arrow straight, as most rails-to-trails routes are. With clear unobstructed view, cyclists are free to ride slow or go at a brisk pace.
Officially designated as part of Florida’s Statewide System of Greenways and Trails, and as a National Recreation Trail, the Van Fleet Trail is ideal for a relaxing nature ride ... there’s no other trail like it in Florida. Much of the trail forms the eastern boundary of the Withlacoochee State Forest.
The trail offers excellent wildlife viewing, especially between where I accessed the trail at Green Pond Road and Bay Lake Road. Within minutes I saw a gopher tortoise and a green garter snake, the third tortoise allowed me to snap a photo. Heading north the trail crosses into Lake County and then into Sumter County where the northern trailhead is at Mabel, just west of Groveland. The two midpoint trail accesses are the only roads the trail crosses. Parking, picnic tables and restrooms are located at each of the four access points, and all but Bay Lake Trailhead have water spigots. This is a remote area and there have been some reports of car break-ins, so be sure to lock your vehicle and, as always, never leave valuables in the car.
The trail passes through former citrus lands, cattle ranches, rural residences and wildlife management areas. Hunting is allowed in the Green Swamp and Richloam WMA on the western side of the north half of the trail. Trail-users should wear fluorescent orange when using the trail during hunting seasons.
The trail is named after Gen. James A. Van Fleet, a distinguished combat commander in WWI, WWII and the Korean War. The rail corridor dates back to the 1920s, and a historic mile marker bearing the numeral 789 is believed to indicate the rail distance to Richmond, Virginia. The trail is multi-use—equestrians are allowed on the grassy margins, while bicyclists, pedestrians and inline skaters share the paved portion. Dogs on leashes are allowed. All trail-users yield to equestrians, cyclists and skaters yield to pedestrians. Trail etiquette includes: Keep to the right except when passing, give a warning signal when passing, and obey all other posted rules.
When I pulled into the parking area about noon on a Monday, several other cars were there and cyclists were actively loading or unloading bikes. The trail can get quite busy on weekends. I chatted with several cyclists. Most of these weekday users lived within a few miles of the trail head, several were snowbird retirees and reported they frequently meet friends for a ride on the trail. I met four young boys who come to Florida in winter to race motorcycles on the weekends, ride the trail during the week to keep in shape.
Along the way frequent benches or small pavilions offer a place to stop and rest. A screened pavilion in the area called Three Bridges is a good spot to observe wildlife in the swamp. Every mile or so a Bicycle RX box—an Eagle Scout Project by Tyler J. Drone, Troop 320/Winter Garden and completed in November 2017—offers a set of tools including a hand pump, tire levers, crescent wrench, a chain break tool and a multi-tool, all tethered to a sturdy wire cable. Emergency mile markers painted on the path give location and instructions to call 911, also a number for trail staff to report other problems.
The Polk City Trailhead is about a two-hour road trip from Arcadia. Pack a lunch and get an early start to ride the entire trail and back to your car, which may take about six hours at a leisurely pace, with stops to view wildlife and enjoy your lunch. You’ll want to ride this trail again.
At a GlanceGeneral James A. Van Fleet State Trail, www.floridastateparks.org, www.bikeflorida.net
Polk City Trailhead (Polk County), 7683 Berkley Road, Polk City, GPS coordinates N28º 10.867 W081º49.662
Green Pond Trailhead (Polk County), 4903 Green Pond Road, Polk City, GPS coordinates N28º 19.131 W081º51.737
Bay Lake Trailhead (Lake County), 7500 Bay Lake Road, Groveland, GPS coordinates N28º 27.328 W081º55.347
Mabel Trailhead (Sumter County), 7981 CR 772 Webster, GPS coordinates N28º 34.711 W081º58.597
