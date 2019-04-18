Riverside RV Resort in Arcadia residents kept up efforts again this season to contribute to this community. Over $10,000 and many thousands of dollars in goods and hand-made items were donated to local nonprofit organizations in Southwest Florida. Activity director Sandy Clark said: “Our residents view Riverside as their winter home; not just a place to vacation. So they are involved in many activities to support nonprofit organizations, just as they would at their summer homes.”
Charitable efforts focus on women, children, veterans, the homeless and others.
Riverside snowbirds charitable donations for 2018/2019 season
Riverside Group
Cash
Additional non-cash donations
Arcadia Center for the Needy
All, Tom and Mary Lou Berning (lead)
$3,806
20 truckloads household items; 345 large cans food; 10 boxes small food items
American Cancer Society
Knitters/crocheters
crocheted prayer shawls
Animal Welfare League of Port Charlotte
Dog Park Bitches and Studs
$1,000
Charlotte County Project Linus
Sew-n-Sews and knitters/crocheters
33 teddy bears, 150 hats and booties, 10 quilts/4 hats
DeSoto County Fire & Rescue
Ladies luncheon
26 teddy bears
DeSoto County Toys for Tots
All, Bill and Sue Jorgensen (lead)
$2,556
4 bins toys
Douglas Jacobson Veterans Home
Sew-n-Sews
$200
26 handmade sacks with toiletries for men
Douglas Jacobson Veterans Home
Papercrafters
120 handmade holiday greeting cards; supplies paid by snowbird community and personally addressed
Fire victim (staff member Minerva’s daughter)
All
$990
Household goods
Golisano Children’s Hospital
Sew-n-Sews
32 pediatric surgery hats
Hope PACE Elderly care
Knitters/crocheters
Crocheted/knitted shawls and lap blankets
Knitters/crocheters
knitted/crocheted breast prosthetics for use after cancer mastectomy surgery
Nocatee Elementary School
Sew-n-Sews
$300
Peace River Wildlife Center
All, Bill Ober (lead)
$200
Recycled over 800 lbs. aluminum cans
Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
Ladies luncheon
$1,000
In honor of Marcella Hansen
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)
Sew-n-Sews
$850
50 handmade sacks with toiletries for women and children
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)
Sew-n-Sews
6 large trash bags of toiletries; 8 handmade quilts.
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)
Sew-n-Sews
30 handmade washcloths
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)
Knitters/crocheters
$140
Crocheted and knitted wash cloths with toiletries; 5 afghans, 6 scarves, hats and mittens, 30 dishcloths
Suncoast Community Blood Drive
Judy Klein Memorial Blood Drive
157 units of blood (results of RV challenge outstanding)
Various neonatal centers and Wiregrass Hope Pregnancy Center
Knitters/crocheters
knitted/crocheted baby hats, booties, and blankets, neonatal octopuses
Total contributed
$11,042
Priceless!
