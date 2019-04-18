Riverside RV Resort in Arcadia residents kept up efforts again this season to contribute to this community. Over $10,000 and many thousands of dollars in goods and hand-made items were donated to local nonprofit organizations in Southwest Florida. Activity director Sandy Clark said: “Our residents view Riverside as their winter home; not just a place to vacation. So they are involved in many activities to support nonprofit organizations, just as they would at their summer homes.”

Charitable efforts focus on women, children, veterans, the homeless and others.

Riverside snowbirds charitable donations for 2018/2019 season

Riverside Group

Cash

Additional non-cash donations

Arcadia Center for the Needy

All, Tom and Mary Lou Berning (lead)

$3,806

20 truckloads household items; 345 large cans food; 10 boxes small food items

American Cancer Society

Knitters/crocheters

crocheted prayer shawls

Animal Welfare League of Port Charlotte

Dog Park Bitches and Studs

$1,000

Charlotte County Project Linus

Sew-n-Sews and knitters/crocheters

33 teddy bears, 150 hats and booties, 10 quilts/4 hats

DeSoto County Fire & Rescue

Ladies luncheon

26 teddy bears

DeSoto County Toys for Tots

All, Bill and Sue Jorgensen (lead)

$2,556

4 bins toys

Douglas Jacobson Veterans Home

Sew-n-Sews

$200

26 handmade sacks with toiletries for men

Douglas Jacobson Veterans Home

Papercrafters

120 handmade holiday greeting cards; supplies paid by snowbird community and personally addressed

Fire victim (staff member Minerva’s daughter)

All

$990

Household goods

Golisano Children’s Hospital

Sew-n-Sews

32 pediatric surgery hats

Hope PACE Elderly care

Knitters/crocheters

Crocheted/knitted shawls and lap blankets

Knittedknockers.org

Knitters/crocheters

knitted/crocheted breast prosthetics for use after cancer mastectomy surgery

Nocatee Elementary School

Sew-n-Sews

$300

Peace River Wildlife Center

All, Bill Ober (lead)

$200

Recycled over 800 lbs. aluminum cans

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

Ladies luncheon

$1,000

In honor of Marcella Hansen

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)

Sew-n-Sews

$850

50 handmade sacks with toiletries for women and children

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)

Sew-n-Sews

6 large trash bags of toiletries; 8 handmade quilts.

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)

Sew-n-Sews

30 handmade washcloths

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)

Knitters/crocheters

$140

Crocheted and knitted wash cloths with toiletries; 5 afghans, 6 scarves, hats and mittens, 30 dishcloths

Suncoast Community Blood Drive

Judy Klein Memorial Blood Drive

157 units of blood (results of RV challenge outstanding)

Various neonatal centers and Wiregrass Hope Pregnancy Center

Knitters/crocheters

knitted/crocheted baby hats, booties, and blankets, neonatal octopuses

Total contributed

$11,042

Priceless!

