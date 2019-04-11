DeSoto County High School JROTC staff, administrators, friends and family celebrated the accomplishments of this year’s cadet corps at an April 5 awards ceremony at DeSoto Middle School. The evening event featured a dinner, introductions, awards, words of encouragement and the recognition of these honorable and hard-working kids. Congratulations to each cadet and thank you for your service to your county, to Florida and to the United States of America.

