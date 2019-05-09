DeSoto and surrounding counties turned out in huge numbers on Monday to honor Bradley James Gregrich, an EMT/Firefighter with DeSoto County Fire Rescue. Firefighter brothers and sisters, DeSoto administrators, friends and family gave Brad Gregrich a first-responder’s send-off of the first order. He died in April from natural causes. Services were in Bradenton at Bayside Community Church. Arcadian photographer and Hometown editor Jimmy Peters captured these inspiring ceremonies and honors given to fallen comrades, the deep loss of a death.

