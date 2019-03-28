Our nearest star is named “Sol,” more commonly known as the sun. The Romans coined the name “Sol” and the Greeks “Helios.” The star Sol lies some 93 million miles from the earth. It provides us with light and warmth and makes the earth a perfect platform to support life.
Our sun is rather unremarkable, in that it is a normal main sequence star, one of more than 100 billion stars in our galaxy. The sun is by far the largest object in our solar system, containing about 98 percent of our system’s mass. The rest of the mass belongs mostly to the planet Jupiter.
The sun’s temperature on the surface is about 58,000 degrees kelvin (or 103,000 degrees Fahrenheit) and 15.6 million kelvins at the core. At present the sun contains about 70 percent hydrogen and 28 percent helium. This gradually changes over time as the sun converts hydrogen into helium.
The most readily observed surface of the sun is called the photosphere, the visible layer we are most familiar with. Sunspots are visible as they transit the sun’s photosphere. They appear as dark regions, usually in magnetically joined pairs of opposite polarity. These sunspots are cooler than the photosphere and are caused by concentrations of magnetic field flux. Sunspot numbers vary in an abundance according to an eleven-year cycle. During this cycle sunspot numbers can range from many (solar maximum) to none (solar minimum). Sunspots usually last a few days or a few weeks before they decay. Sunspots are connected to solar phenomenon such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, sending charged particles hurtling through space and disrupting shortwave radio and cellphone communications. Large sunspots can be seen from the earth without the aid of a telescope.
Telescopes are often used to project an image of the sun onto a card or plate, making it safe to view. I cannot express enough that we must NEVER view the sun through an optical instrument without proper filtering for your safety. Thousand Oaks Optical offers fine over the aperture solar filters at a low cost. These filters come with a set screw to hold them in place, but I recommend using tape in conjunction with the screws to secure the filters, ensuring the filter will not be blown off by a sudden gust of wind or an improper fit. Your eyes can be damaged in an instant! Baader Planetarium also offers a solar prism that allows for safe viewing of the sun.
Above the photosphere there is the chromosphere. This is where we can observe solar prominences, filaments and flares that can extend millions of miles into space. Special equipment is required to observe these phenomena. A hydrogen telescope is best. These can be quite expensive, however. I own one that I sold a custom Jeep to afford—to me it was worth it! Observing our nearest star can be quite rewarding ... but it must be safely. Always be sure of what you are doing, or be with someone who does.
Solar eclipses can be an awe-inspiring event. I have seen people brought to tears while experiencing one. Transits of the planets Venus and Mercury across the solar disk also can put things into perspective for us as we compare them to the earth.
The first thing one notices when observing our nearest star is that we are working in the daylight and the warmth of the sun. This is a bit unusual for the night-time astronomer, but much can be learned from observing our nearest star.
It gives us insight into what stars in distant galaxies might be like.
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
