For most kids spring break is spent lounging. However, the week of March 11 was much more than a few lazy days and limitless TV.
The Tobacco Free Partnership of DeSoto County and the Drug Free DeSoto Coalition during that period hosted the first Spring Break Prevention Camp. Being a rural community, there isn’t much to keep youth safe and engaged in non-risky behaviors during time off from school, and this event set out to do just that. Prevention Camp 2019 was held at the Mosaic Community Center in Arcadia. It ran March 11-14 and was open to DeSoto County kids in grades 5-12.
This camp not only kept youth engaged, but provided information on a range of prevention topics. The event was an alcohol/tobacco/drugfree camp and mimicked our Leadership DeSoto program, in that each day had a theme: Community Service, Alcohol Awareness, Tobacco Education and Criminal Justice days, with guest speakers sharing their expertise.
The first day of camp, Community Service Day, kicked off with ice-breaker activities. Afterward, the kids walked to the public library to board the DART (DeSoto Arcadia Regional Transit) bus and head to Trinity United Methodist Church, assisting in food pantry duties. Campers greeted community members with a smile, helped dish hot meals and kept the place clean. The day ended with a relaxing lunch and conversations. From this experience campers learned we can give back by simply donating time.
Tuesday was all about alcohol literacy. Youth welcomed a representative from MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), who explained the negative effects of underaged drinking and showed videos about operating a vehicle when impaired. Youth also learned about how companies market alcohol to get them hooked as long-term consumers. The kids heard from a local with experience with drinking and driving. He shared his story and allowed questions. Youth were very intrigued with the information shared and learned how important it is to live life sober.
On Tobacco Education Day, TFP members engaged campers in anti-tobacco initiatives and recruited them to join SWAT. Members presented on the dangers of tobacco, using videos and other tools to drive the point. The dangers of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, or ENDS, and Big Tobacco using marketing tactics to get teens hooked on tobacco were discussed. Youth would create a related skit for their parents the night of the camp celebration dinner and created postcards to send to JUUL, an e-cigarette company, hoping it’ll stop targeting them. In addition, campers policed McSwain Park for litter clean up in Honor of Kick Butts Day. Overall, the day was about learning about a tobacco-free life and how hard it is to quit.
That Thursday was all things criminal justice, with a private tour of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, a group picture behind Sheriff Potter’s desk and a jail tour. Youth talked with deputies, learned about their jobs and the incarceration process: inmate booking, their clothing, and the things they don’t have or aren’t allowed in jail. They also visited with DeSoto County Judge Danielle Brewer and saw a courtroom. She explained the legal schooling involved in becoming a judge, the branches of law, and the court process. Criminal Justice Day was about seeing all they could lose, sometimes with one little mistake.
Thursday evening closed out the event, campers and their families attending a celebration dinner. Campers kicked off with a skit “It has to ENDs” and presented a summary of each themed day. Families enjoyed a Slim’s BBQ dinner, then certificates of completion were awarded.
Spring Break Prevention Camp 2019 served to engage and educate the campers. But adults in our community also learned the importance of living a tobacco- and drug-free life, empowering them to become involved in prevention initiatives in DeSoto County.
Thank you so much to every individual helping make this week such a success! We have received many words of praise about the event and look forward to watching this camp grow and seeing all these young people accomplish much in the future!
If you would like to get involved in our mission, our next partnership meeting is May 15 at noon in the McSwain Banquet Room at DeSoto Memorial Hospital. Lunch is provided.
For more information on Students Working Against Tobacco and/or The Tobacco Free Partnership of DeSoto County, please “Like” us on Facebook, or visit www.tfp-desoto.org.
