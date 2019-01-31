First Baptist Church of Fort Ogden on Sunday celebrated the first worship service in its new church at U.S. Highway 17 and Senate in south DeSoto County. Every seat in the sanctuary was filled, and a nearly equal number occupied the overflow — a total of more than 800 church members and guests. First Baptist Church of Fort Ogden dates to the late 1870s.
“I hope we get this kind of crowd every Sunday,” said Larry Hudson, who married Sylvia in the old church at 9500 S. Hull Road.
Greg Sullivan, associate and youth pastor, said the new building is the 20-year vision of Pastor Wayne Earnest.
“He wanted to move the church from the back roads to the main highway,” Sullivan said.
Gene Harber, project manager and self-proclaimed custodian, said the facility is 21,000 square feet and that “lots of good people have worked on it. We’re like marathon runners,” he said, “passing the torch from one hand to another. I just happened to be one of those at the end.”
Secretary and Ladies Ministry leader Barbara Sullivan said that the ministry team has been together for nearly 20 years. “It’s rare to keep a team together for that long,” she said.
After Hurricane Charley in 2004, the church began to grow — from about 70 to 200 members in one year. Greg Harber said, “Pastor Wayne encouraged us to get out of the pews and into the community.”
Lifelong church member Charles Fort said, “It’s a good friendly church, it always has been. I’ve been coming here all my life.” He likes the new building because it shows the growth of the congregation.
At Sunday’s celebration, Greg Sullivan gave the announcements beginning with the first verse of Psalm 122: “I was glad when they said unto me, Let’s go into the house of the Lord.” He thanked many workers and volunteers after he noted that not everything was finished. Indeed, before the service usher Charles Brandon said, “Yesterday, at this time, there was nothing in [the sanctuary]. When I left here at 4 p.m., they were still working on the tile in the baptistry.”
Sullivan introduced Dr. Wayne Bryant of the Florida Baptist Convention, who noted that Florida is the fastest growing state, with 1.2 million baptists and 3,200 churches. He said that the new building was a commencement as well as a culmination, and that he would “walk right beside you into the future.” He will conduct an old-fashioned revival at the church March 10-13.
Then two were baptized. Ten years ago, the first candidate had participated in the “baby dedication service” at the ground-breaking for the church. An older adult was also baptized.
Music minister Josh Hausman mentioned that he had been asked him if he was nervous about performing at the celebration. He said, “No. We serve the same God as we did in the old church.”
Pastor Earnest said that Ralph Hamilton — a patriarch of the old church — and Olivia Beverly made sure that the Ryals family Bible, encased in plastic, was buried eight feet beneath where he stood at the pulpit. He said, “They wanted to ensure that from this place will be preached the Word of God.”
Designated for the building fund, the offering was collected by ushers while Alyssa Pomerleau sang and then Kathy Pinkerton played the grand piano. The facility cost $4.5 million, and the congregation hopes to pay off the debt in five years. Iglesias Cristiana, a Spanish church at 1218 S. Hillsborough Ave., purchased the old building for $100,000. The pastor promised to join First Baptist in its “Vision 2020 ... to reach every home in DeSoto County,” Pastor Earnest said. “The Spanish pastor promised to take care of the Spanish community, and we’ll take care of the rest.”
Pastor Earnest said that the new church was a “good start.” He compared it to Solomon’s Temple, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. In contrast to that structure, he told the congregation, “You are the church,” and reading 1 Corinthians 3:9-16: “ ... You are God’s building ... Know you not that you are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?”
A fried-chicken dinner in the fellowship hall followed the service, and several of the 18 classrooms were transformed into dining rooms to accommodate the crowd.
Longtime member Gordon Hay remembered praying for the soldiers during World War II. He said, “This is where I was raised. We knew everyone — where they lived, how many kids they had. It’s bigger now, but it still has that old feeling.”
Fay Collins said, “I’ve been coming to this church before I was born.” She is married to Vernon Collins. Her mother, Josephine Edwards, who married Alton Lanier, used to sing with her sisters in the church. “We’re family here,” Fay said.
Sure enough, her first cousins Lilly Mae Winn and Charles Collins had traveled from Avon Park to attend the special occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.