By JIMMY PETERS
Arcadian Hometown Editor
When you’re 75 years old there’s nothing like working all day with a great group of 22 young people. It’ll make you feel like a teenager again. That’s exactly what I did last week at the Center for The Needy, at 163 Orange St., in Arcadia.
It really was a very special day for me, working with the youth group with St. Paul’s Catholic Church, and the cadets with the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or JROTC, at DeSoto High School. We spent the day painting the inside of the nonprofit serving Arcadia’s homeless and most challenged people and families.
The kids manned their rollers, paintbrushes, climbed ladders, spilled paint on the floor, got paint on themselves and each other ... and me.
To be honest, though, they were all very tenacious. I had to tell them to take a break, coax them to drink enough water. At the end of the day, I even had to pry the paintbrush from M’Alee Sauvey’s hand. As we were packing up to go home, I walked into the kitchen and there were two painters that had crawled into the cabinet under the sink and were still painting the back wall. I couldn’t have asked for a more cooperative team.
A young seminarian, Allen, joined the group from St. Paul’s to help paint. He had just returned to Arcadia from Guatemala where he was learning to speak Spanish. He just wanted to be part of the fun. Father Remy also dropped in to check on the progress.
Before they began work, Kathy — a volunteer at the center and my wife — gave them a little history about the Center for the Needy.
“It was nearly 30 years ago when a woman of faith named Rita, a parishioner of St. Paul’s parish in Arcadia,” she said, “began focusing on helping people in need in our community. Her vision was simple — provide a meal, a clean shirt and compassion. It became the Arcadia Center for the Needy, which lives on today at the corner of Pine and Orange.
“Many people over the years have benefited and grown because of this place. James Beckett has managed the center for the past 17 years. Once homeless himself in Arcadia, he now feeds and clothes DeSoto’s hungry. This center operates by faith — contributions from area churches and organizations, RV and mobile home parks and friends! It is quite an experience to volunteer here and witness what faith in action does.”
We wanted the kids to experience what the center does for those less fortunate in our community. So the lunch that we provided was similar to the one center volunteers feed to over 200 people each day — either a peanut butter or bologna sandwich, fruit cup, pack of crackers, bottle of water, and some Fig Newtons in a brown paperbag.
Each one of the young people that came to help last week earned community service hours applied toward their graduation. To qualify for the Florida Academic Scholars (FAS) award, students must earn a minimum of 100 service hours before high school graduation by working at a nonprofit community service organization. FAS Scholars will receive an award to cover 100 percent of tuition, fees and $300 for both fall and spring semesters for additional educational expenses.
By the end of the day, the painting makeover was complete. The Center for the Needy took on a new glow, not only because of a new coat of paint, but because of the spirit present in the young people who came to take care of it.
I’ll remember the laughter, the paint on their faces, kids under the kitchen sink, and the bonding that I saw that day. It was truly a wonderful day in the neighborhood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.