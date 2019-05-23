Looks like it’s time for high school seniors to be tossing their mortar boards into the air again already. Where did the past dozen years go? In my own case, I’m wondering, where’d the past 46 years go since my classmates and I graduated at Arcadia’s rodeo arena?
We’ve come a long way in terms of education over the many generations of folks I’ve talked to in my lifetime. I’ve heard stories firsthand from those who rode horses to school, gathered firewood with classmates for the woodstove for heat, and who used actual ink wells. And when class was over, they’d go home to where there was no electricity or indoor plumbing. That humbles me—a lot—when I think of my “old school” story of how calculators were just coming out, were as big or bigger than a smartphone, and cost $75.
I do remember a few grade-school kids who came to class barefooted. I don’t know if they had any shoes, but I suspect they did, and chose to hide them going to and from school. Now I’m wishing I’d done that.
The big thing was the school store, where everything was cheap, but we rarely had money to buy the pencils, papers, folders and erasers there. And forget those sleek and cool book covers. Those of us with little to no money did it “old school” by cutting up brown paper grocery bags (you remember, those things that groceries came in before plastic ones?). But at least we got to decorate them to suit ourselves.
We grew up in a time where teachers used a globe and pull-down maps to show us what the rest of the world outside our little community looked like. Big-screen computer displays and power-point presentations are the norm today, something we thought would exist only in science fiction. Our note passing was just that, by hand, always with the risk of it getting intercepted. No texting, tweeting, face-timing, and all that other stuff back in the day.
My parents came of age when an eighth-grade education was sufficient, which is why many grade schools had classes up until then, before days of middle school and junior high. My father and mother did attain their GED certificates, but it was after being married many years and when my siblings and I were nearly grown. In my time, a high-school diploma could help you land a pretty good job. Today, many employers scoff at diplomas from junior colleges, so I know it’s tough out there.
We had our share of problems in school, but survived braces, puberty, cafeteria food, and bell-bottomed britches just fine. A colorful array of punishments helped us keep in line as well, and it seems there was something for everybody. There were paddlings, study hall, detentions; we stood in the corner or with our nose inside a little circle drawn in the blackboard (the ancestor of today’s wipe-off board); we walked the track and did push-ups, wrote 100 times that we wouldn’t do this or that, and even hoed orange trees on school property.
The paper airplanes and spit wads still flew, gum was deposited on the bottoms of our desks, kids were tossed out of the locker room in their BVDs or less, and substitute teachers were treated unmercifully. There was lots of other unwelcome behavior, but I can’t be specific and still guarantee anonymity for some of the guilty parties. Kids will be kids. They were then, and they are today.
Anyway, my point today is that life is calling for those who will get their diploma soon, and they have no choice but to answer. Here’s hoping that they retained a lot and can apply it in their lives ahead to ensure success and happiness, wherever their travels take them. May we all be proud of them and cheer them on, and may we never forget our own times in school, from teachers and coaches to classmates and administrators.
You’ve learned a lot, Class of ‘19, so now get out there and teach the world a thing or two yourself.
And make us proud.
