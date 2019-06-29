By SUE WADE
Sun Correspondent
Heard of bubble tea but wonder where to find it?
Google it and you might not find much between Venice and Cape Coral.
A pink food truck — inventively named One Two Tea Mobile Bubble Tea Store — recently brought the trendy drink to Port Charlotte, but you also can find it at several other area eateries.
What’s bubble tea?
Also called pearl milk tea or boba, bubble tea is a Taiwanese concoction that spread through Southeast Asia in the 1990s and has trended its way into more than 800 shops in the United States — mostly in New York and California.
The blend of black or green iced-tea base, milk, fruit and flavored syrups has a characteristic layer of chewy, marble-sized tapioca balls nestled at the bottom of each cup, to be sucked up through an extra-wide straw. “Popping pearl” spheres can be added, for fresh explosions of fruit flavor, or little jellies, for a texture changeup.
Many bubble teas are served shaken with ice, but if you prefer a slushier texture they can also be blended with ice like a frozen smoothie.
Catering to build-your-own-food fans, bubble tea purveyors let customers mix and match a rainbow array of teas, syrups, boba, syrup-filled popping pearls, sugar content, even multiflavored jellies.
More than a drink, bubble tea is an experience in a cup. While sipping the supersweet tea, there’s the fun of discovering bobas slipping into your mouth to be chewed or of popping pearls that burst with fruit flavor.
Jackie Lanham Muehling of Punta Gorda had her first bubble tea experience when friends took her to Marietta Square Market in Georgia.
“I have yet to find any like that,” she said. “You can choose the flavor of tea, you can choose the flavor of popping pearls, or they have tapioca pearls. The pearls are a little added surprise.”
She has more local options now.
Is bubble tea good for you?
Not exactly the key to a healthy diet, one drink packed with sweet add-ins can deliver 50 grams of sugar and 500 calories. The healthiest aspects of the drink are the tea and fruit.
But some calorie-conscious shops offer different sugar levels. One Two Tea owner Thanin Promseemai slims his drinks’ calorie counts with no-sugar, 30 percent, 50 percent and 70 percent sugar options, in addition to the standard 100 percent.
Is bubble tea safe?
Despite an alarmist online report of a boba-addicted Chinese teen hospitalized in Zheijang Province, her stomach bloated with 100 undigested bubble tea balls, the Gummy Bear-textured tapioca globules are safe, albeit fattening. You should, of course, chew them before swallowing, to avoid choking, especially in the very young.
Tapioca is made of starch extracted from cassava root.
Caveat #1: The high-carb cassava root has nearly twice the calories of a potato.
Caveat #2: Raw cassava root is toxic, but the scariest thing about properly prepared tapioca is its calorie count.
