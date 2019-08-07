Arcadia, FL (34266)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.