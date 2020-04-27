If I had hair on the top of my head, people would accuse me of imitating a Beatle. Probably Ringo.
That’s how long my hair is now. I need a barber. A stylist. A massage therapist ... oh, wait, that has nothing to do with my hair.
I don’t mean to complain. There are people who are deathly sick and scared. There are some who have lost a loved one to this disease. It’s serious stuff, no matter what some people say.
And, as if we didn’t have enough to worry about, they just added more symptoms to watch out for. Before, all I had to be concerned with is if I had a cough, shortness of breath and/or a fever. Now, I have to watch out for “chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.”
If they add acid indigestion to the list, I better check into the hospital.
Seriously though, there is no one more anxious to go to a movie or eat out while sitting down inside a restaurant than me. But we must be careful for a little while longer.
As I was thinking about symptoms and dreaming of a vacation, a few questions popped into my head. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Are you headed to the beach today? I am curious how many will be anxious to dip a toe in the Gulf after Sarasota and Charlotte counties lifted their bans on visiting the beaches.
• Did you hear about Tampa Bay Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady getting sent home from a workout in a public park? Yep, no special treatment for the star quarterback, who found a nice open space and thought he’d spend some time working out. He was asked to leave.
• How many times have you coughed or felt tired in the past month and immediately began to fear you were infected with the coronavirus?
• What’s Kam Mahshie doing to pass the time? Charlotte County Fairgrounds’ scheduled events are all postponed until at least May 30, it appears. I guess someone has to cut the grass.
• When will we get to visit a movie theater again?
• People who have a stake in the local business economy are asking: How many small businesses may never open back up again after the coronavirus shutdown?
• Does anyone know what the future holds for Tracks and Trails park in east Charlotte County?
• How did a million face masks ordered by Florida get hijacked by the Feds?
• Are you supporting local restaurants by ordering take-out? I can tell you from personal experience that Olive Garden and Outback seem to be doing well.
• Speaking of restaurant take-out orders, have you ever gotten home, opened the bag and found out it was not your order?
• Where’s Bucky McQueen?
• Are you one of the lucky few who have managed to get an unemployment check?
• And finally, what would you say if you scheduled a home repair with a handyman and after waiting two weeks, he shows up, takes a look at the job, and says, “No, I don’t want to do this?”
