Since 1895 when Thomas Gaskins designed and patented the automatic railroad car coupler still used today, Arcadians such as Billy A. Daniels Sr. have invented many practical and beautiful items. For example, Gaskins’s son Thomas Jr. devised the Gator Roach Hive, a potent insecticide. And his son, a third Thomas, patented “articles manufactured from cypress knees” at the Cypress Knee Museum, a longtime tourist attraction in Palmdale, also fashioning a box turkey call that his son — a fourth Thomas — still fabricates and hand-tunes.
Similarly, Bill Daniels Sr. invented Daniels Deceivers, and these fishing lures have been handcrafted in Arcadia for more than 40 years. Born in DeSoto County in 1938 to Eugene and Essie Daniels, Bill started hand-carving fishing lures in the 1970s because of the Creek Chubb Bait Co. “Pikie” lure (Garrett, Indiana) that he had purchased for $3 at Koch’s Drugstore in Arcadia.
“That’s what we fished with,” his namesake son said, “and we caught fish to eat.”
But the owner of Creek Chubb Bait died, and his son tried to save some money by changing the design. The innovation caused Bill Sr. to lose the lure the first time he tried it. He wrote to the company and explained the flaw, in return receiving a case of the poorly designed lures.
So he decided to make his own.
He worked for the telephone company — as does Bill Jr. — and made fishing lures in a workshop he set up alongside his house. Bill Sr. died in 2003 and the workshop “lost its roof in Hurricane Charley,” Bill Jr. said, later installing more fans in the open-air part and air-conditioning in the other. He also padded the cement floors. To increase space, he sold his father’s bass boat and 1932 Ford Model A.
At his craft table, Bill Jr. starts with a seemingly lifetime supply of western cedar that his father had acquired and originally stored beneath the boat (the boat’s sale paid for a new shed to store the wood). Each board is cut to the correct size and marked with the number of the lure it will become — about 75 models are at danielsdeceivers.com. Then Bill finds the right pattern and installs it in a lathe machine that duplicates the shape on the wood.
A work of genius itself, the duplicating lathe was assembled from old copy machine parts by Bill Sr. and his friend Mr. Simons, a U.S. Navy machinist. Bill Jr. demonstrated how it worked — similar to key-making machines. He recalled running the lathe for hours when he was a teenager to help his father.
While the lure is still on the lathe, he sands it with varying grits and then seals the woodgrain in a process that he likened to the one used in manufacturing baseball bats. The workshop is fragrant with cedar sawdust.
Every lure contains a rattle because sounds attract fish. His father used BBs and aluminum cut from Diet Coke cans, but Bill Jr. buys worm rattles to embed in the lure. He has a drill press and routers for making the characteristics that distinguish each kind of bait fish.
He and a friend can fashion 100 lures a day, starting with the wood block and ending with a dip of primer paint. The total process takes about seven days. Bill Jr. finds the most enjoyment and creativity in the painting room. “I love doing special order stuff,” he said. “That’s where the artistry comes out.”
In the process he uses top quality automotive paint. “All the profit goes into buying paint,” he said, smiling. Daniels has custom-painted lures in football team colors, and he has fashioned them into back-scratchers, bottle-openers, cabinet-door handles, ink pens, key chains, and luggage zipper pulls.
His favorites are top-water lures that snag snook. “I like to watch them hit the lure,” he said, “when I’m sight-fishing in Charlotte Harbor.”
The painting room is where Bill Jr. excels in the reuse of materials. He mixes paint in washed out cat-food containers and cuts the necks of plastic water bottles for funnels, for instance. Lining the paint booth, used air-conditioning filters capture a rainbow of overspray. His daughter thinks they could be sold as artwork.
Plastic casket covers catch paint drips under the drying racks, and metal hooks that once displayed funeral wreaths now “hang racks of painted lures from the gutters to dry in the sun,” he said. Each reused item is a cost savings because he doesn’t have to spend profits to buy those materials.
Daniels remembered that when his father first started making lures, he appropriated paints from his son’s model tanks and cars. Bill Sr. also sealed some of his first lures with polyurethane — a clear finish that darkens over time. Some early models have inset plastic googly eyes.
Those hang in a glass display case in the painting room with a Gator Roach Hive on the bottom shelf — one great Arcadia invention with another.
