By PRISCILLA MCDANIEL
Arcadian Travel Correspondent
Thursday afternoon I’d had enough of sitting at home watching television, playing with the puppy and eating.
Grabbed my camera bags and said “see you in a bit,” and I was off to Myakka River State Park. Riding through the country is my favorite.
Along the way I saw a couple of crested caracaras, but couldn’t stop to get a picture; seems like every time I spot one lately, someone is riding my bumper! I didn’t let that ruin my drive, though. Pulled into the park ranger station, paid my $4 and was on my way.
I love being able to drive 5 mph through the park. It’s hard to spot anything if you go much faster. So 5 mph it was ... and I was happy. A couple of minutes into the park and I spotted a small herd of deer. They looked so healthy and were busy chomping on leaves. I’ve noticed they eat the leaves of a prickly plant, the plant that grabs at your clothes when you’re trying to walk into the woods. That seems to be the leaf they prefer. Well, I didn’t slam the car door, got out, stayed my distance and they didn’t seem to mind my being there. The fawns are getting big, one has almost lost all its spots. I got my pictures and got back into the car realizing that not one car had passed me while I was standing in the street getting my pictures. Thought to myself, it looks like this is going to be a good day. Drove past the bridge, not a car or person was on the bridge, nor were there any gators basking on the shore or in the water, although the river was high from the rains we’ve been getting. Drove by the canopy parking lot, no one was there, either. Hot dog! I’m thinking maybe today I might see a bobcat, panther or perhaps a bear.
I love it when no one is in the park, it seems that all the animals come out to play or wander around. I saw a raccoon run across the road with two little guys following her. I tried to get out of the car to get a photo but they were too fast for me.
I drove all the way to the snack bar and boat area with only one vehicle following me. I spotted a red-shouldered hawk atop a palm tree, stopped to get its picture and met a couple that wanted to know what I was taking a picture of. Nice folks from Bradenton staying at the cabins for a couple of days. The gentleman asked if I’d ever seen any owls in the park. Oh gosh, yes, I told him, I’ve probably seen six or seven, two when I had last visited, and about five of them when we had stayed overnight in the travel-trailer. I asked if he had ever been to the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park camping because I’ve seen so many owls in that place. Actually at the prairie we would take the ride out to the entrance every evening just before dusk to look for the animals. Burrowing owls and barred owls stand on the fencepost waiting for snakes, crayfish and other little critters. He laughed, said they used to do the same thing and take the dog to look for deer. Laughing, I asked are we related, we do the exact same thing? Our puppy Paco stands on hubby Butch’s lap and looks for the deer and, man, when he sees one, he gets so excited. And naturally we have to praise him and call him the deer hunter.
We said our goodbyes and went our own way. I passed the snack bar and went down to the weir where normally you can spot a few gators and absolutely some birds. Exactly one gator, one great blue heron and one great egret, several vultures ... and that was it.
Not at all disappointed; I’m having a great day. Stopped at the snack bar and ordered some chicken tenders and onion rings, and in came my new friends. We sat and talked. I pointed out the gator that was meandering down the river, and the lady said to me, we’re gonna follow you, you spot everything. Again we parted ways and again I forget to ask their names. Oh, well ... I probably won’t see them again.
I forgot to mention that it was 83 degrees and a beautiful breeze was going through the car. You know how it gets just before it’s about to rain. I pulled over, parked the car, sat on a bench and just enjoyed the breeze and the view and the fact that it wasn’t feeling like 110 degrees. It started to sprinkle, so I decided it’s time to get going. But before I do, let me get a picture of this hawk with its lunch. Another red-shouldered hawk, but this one had a dragonfly it was eating.
In no hurry to get back to Arcadia, I stopped to get a picture of mushrooms and fields of those beautiful marshmallow flowers. Curious about the mushrooms and whether they are edible, I Googled them, learning they’re called Chicken of the Woods and they are edible. It is suggested you pickle them.
The marshmallow or rose-mallow root is also beneficial. I will be getting myself some tea made with marshmallow root. Here are a few of the benefits (according to Dr. Google): Treats coughs and colds, fights bacterial infections, repairs the gut lining and prevents Leaky Gut Syndrome (who knew?), heals skin troubles and many other maladies.
I am not endorsing marshmallow root, just sharing what I learned.
And I’m not endorsing Myakka River State Park, either, just saying if you need to run away, it’s a relaxing, friendly place to be with very little traffic and much to see ... and it’s only 30 minutes from Arcadia.
Priscilla McDaniel is an Arcadian photographer and travel correspondent.
