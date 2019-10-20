Coel gets 10 years probation, to not seek employment as cop for death of librarian
Connie Sarr Bogard I’m glad he didn’t get jail. Several people were involved and dropped the ball on this. It was a horrible tragedy and this gentleman wasn’t the one that actually picked the so called “blanks” to use. I’m so sorry to the family of the victim, but this cop wrongly (IMO) got the brunt of the punishment.
Valerie Morton How could that be a slap or an outrage???
This was not on purpose. A terrible accident that should not have happened, yes!
IDK about any one else but, if I had to wake up everyday and think, “OMG, I killed some one. Whether it be in a car, in a training session, on the water, wherever however doesn’t matter, I am not sure I could live with myself and knowing that it was I who did it, would be enough punishment.
Kimberly Snow I agree. This was a horrible accident. But this man is not a danger to society. My heart goes out to both sides. This is tragic.
Chris Wetzel It was a horrible accident and he’ll pay for it the rest of his life ... but it wasn’t intentional.
Carol Blais No time? That is a slap in the face of the Knowltons.
Kelly Strugala Carol Blais it wasn’t on purpose. He didn’t wake up that day and say, “Yes, I’ll kill someone.”
Carol Blais Kelly Strugala Why was he carrying a real gun vs. a training gun? He was negligent & cost this poor lady her life.
Kelly Strugala Carol Blais That was per protocol, if I remember correctly.
Valerie Morton Carol Blais Be glad it wasn’t you who had to live with the whole situation.
Cops: Man, 94, shot, killed wife
Tonya Stadler Without an advocate, every person can become a victim. Especially as we age.
If only there were more members of people’s families who would step up and take some of the stresses that are related to caring for a ‘needy’ loved one, and not let it all be on a person’s shoulders ... that would make a huge difference..
Melissa Keyes Claessens Being caregiver to a Dementia loved one is the hardest thing I have ever done. My heart goes out to this man who felt this was the only way out of an impossible situation.
Linda Fernandez My dad is a retired pharmacist and he had two customers, husband and wife. The wife suffered from dementia and finally had to be placed in a home that could care for her. He went to visit her one day, pulled out a gun and shot her in the head and then turned the gun on himself. He pulled the trigger and the gun fired but it didn’t kill him. He passed away several days later. They were such nice people; it was really sad
Rethal Conkle The cost of care can be a problem. Medicare will only pay for a number of days in skilled nursing. There is no one answer to how to help our aging citizens. Most people just don’t want to be bothered. I’m reaching that age and just thankful I have children close that will look after me and my husband. I can’t count on the people around us.
Lisa Peluso It’s a big problem! Married couples don’t want to be separated and many of them can’t care for one another at home! Less then a year ago, a man killed his wife, then himself in our local hospital because his wife needed more care and begged her husband not to let them put her in a home
Robert Miller Florida should have assisted suicide. It’s a personal choice. If you don’t want/need it, then leave it be.
State agents fatally shoot man during narcotics search
Edward Ugrina North Port is getting worse
Daniel Finton Edward Ugrina quite sad to witness to be honest. The undeniable spike in our population will do nothing but harm the community in the long run.
‘Sesame Street’ tackles addiction crisis
Cheryl Roper-Hill I think this is wonderful and it’s about time. The opiate epidemic has killed more people than the wars. There are very few families left that have not been affected by it in some way or another and the children are the innocent victims. Good for you, Sesame Street, and thank you Englewood Sun for sharing this. Good job
Stacy McIntosh Good ... children are the most affected by addiction ...our youngest victims. Worse, they grow up to continue this damaging cycle.
Richard Barker I didn’t know what drugs were until I read the DARE thing in a urinal at a new school, in fourth grade. It made me want to buy drugs to see what they were.
Man gets nine years for drug sales near New Operation Cooper Street
Ann Thomas The system knows my brother has a problem they don’t care. So they send my brother to prison where he can get more drugs. Drugs are in our prison system because the employees bring them in. So everyone keep your negativity about my brother to yourselves. Praying for my little brother. I love you, brother.
Nicole Marie I think in my 10 short months as a resident here, it’s clear Charlotte County has a pretty intense drug issue going on ... maybe instead of making profits by throwing folks in jail and collecting fees upon fees we could allocate those fees to better programs that educate and try to turn their lives around using the same fee/fine system..
I know someone on the board or town council can make this a reality ... citizens, why don’t you look for better candidates who address these issues and VOTE!
DeSoto County Commissioners approve land purchase for future expansion of landfill
Yesenia Perez What they should do is have a place to recycle stuff instead of polluting earth. Making more places to dump our trash is just not good.
John Kimberly Definitely agree, we need to think about this pollution and start saving our planet. Recycling will be very beneficial to us in the long run.
Lee Dean So start a recycling company and contract with county ...I take metal to the recycler... Do something instead of posting what others should do.. write the bocc, go to the meeting...

