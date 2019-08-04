EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun Newspapers has a Facebook page for each of its newspapers and even for some of the magazines. Listed here are some of the better comments on Facebook in the past week or so. You can always look up the stories in the Sun Newspaper archives.
Charlotte deputy relocates gator from outside Port Charlotte mall theater
Scott Kline Sarge took the new K9 training a little too far.
Pam Civitillo Meet “Nibbles” CCSOs new K- Gator in training. Able to jump in canals to find those pesky criminals in a heart beat.
Bob Carpenter Deputy admits he’s a Seminole fan but arrests Gator anyway.
North Port works for Palm Port housing
Stacey Diesi Knight What is “affordable housing” exactly? Are they talking about HUD? Or section eight? If i wanted to live with crime and low income areas, I would of purchased my home in a big city somewhere! I’m sorry but I guess i will be considering putting my house on the market before the value drops due to this BS and whoever the people are that do not want our town to remain a nice community ... determined to change North Port into just another crime filled city.
Chris Lisiec Let’s see, the city gives $50,000 toward affordable housing for people who are making, what, less than $30,000 a year but gives three MILLION dollars to a ball team that brings it’s owners, players & sponsors millions of dollars a year. Some how the math just does not add up.
Tessa Newman And with section 8 will bring crime
Dunkin’-Baskin Robbins now open in Englewood
Steven Engledow We love Abbe’s ... great donuts. Abbe needs to freshen their window look and put a sign roadside about fresh and local donuts. Turn the marketing up a notch. Why go to DD when the local shop is right next door?
Melissa Robson No thanks, we will continue to support our local, hometown businesses! A Better Scoop will forever be our ice cream shop
Donna Lewandowski Baggott Buy and patronize Englewood Small Local businesses that are owned by Englewood Families. The Sun was always dedicated to supporting Local Businesses. Why the change? The paper could use more local stories, news and columns written by longtime knowledgeable locals. Should also consider an investigating reporter that isn’t afraid to find answers and help the community get answers, guidance and get the real answers for those in need and don’t have the ability to get the bottom of important and life changing issues.
Gina Victor-Carnell Sticking to our favorite locals!! Abbie’s and A Better Scoop
Speed limit lowered on West Miami, Tampa aves
Kathleen Carter And I saw quite a few people ignoring those signs.
Joe Guess Its 20 on LUCAYA AVE also.
An people drive 40 to 50 and blow through the stop sign.
Just waiting for someone to get killed.
No mention of this anywhere.
Punta Gorda man charged with luring children for sex acts
CA Barbour GREAT JOB CCSO! Put him in general prison population and let the others have at him — and don’t provide soap on a rope!
Steve Lineberry Great job, CCSO!
Funeral director faces prison
Lin Relyea Baucom This has been under investigation for a while now. There’s more to come, I’m sure and wait till they have to show all their documents of what they have spent
Christa Wolfe He was ordered to start making restitution payments, and failed to do so. So the judge ordered him to pay the legal max, 3x the amount he stole.
Maurine Lang From Dead People. Shame , shame!! Greed will get you.
Missy Houser Norris This is really sad to take from the dead. Awful.
Sonya Shellhouse compiles the weekly Facebook comments.
